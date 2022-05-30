His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has received Admiral Flavio Augusto, Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs at the Presidency of the Brazilian president, at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by His Excellency Fernando Luís Lemos Igreja, Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE.

Both sides discussed the prospect of investment and commercial cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Brazil to better serve the business environment in both countries.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, attended the meeting as well along with his fellow Board Members Their Excellencies Khalifa bin Darweesh Al Ketbi and Fouad Darwish, and Abu Dhabi Chamber Deputy Directors General Mr. Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Mr. Helal Mohamed Al Hameli.

H.E. Al Mazrui praised the visit of the Brazilian official, which reflects the awareness of the leadership in Brazil to cement the bilateral relationship between the UAE and Brazil and delve into deeper economic and investment relations.

Al Mazrui pointed to the necessity to increase the presence of Brazilian businesses in the UAE markets and benefit from the excellent investment climate in Abu Dhabi, especially in the industrial sector, services, tourism, energy, and technology sectors.

For his part, Admiral Augusto commended the welcome her received at the Abu Dhabi Chamber, expressing high hopes in increasing the frequency of visits between Emirati and Brazilian entrepreneurs and businesses, while pointing to the features his government offers for foreign investors to encourage innovation in all economic sectors.

The Admiral also emphasized on the importance of joint coordination to identify the available business opportunities in both countries, expressing his country’s awareness to provide all the facilities and support Emirati investors require to launch their businesses in Brazilian markets and increase the volume of exports between the two sides.

