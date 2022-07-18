Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is taking part in the 17th edition of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina International Book Fair in Egypt with a series of events and meetings.

Participating in the renowned book fair is in line with the ALC’s commitment to reviving the Arabic language, finding solutions to the problems hindering its widespread use in the Arab region and the world, and exchanging ideas and experiences with other parties working to position and promote Arabic as a language of art, science, and civilisation.

The Centre’s agenda for the fair includes a series of meetings with various authorities concerned with culture and the Arabic language. Furthermore, the ALC’s Chairman, His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, will be participating in a panel discussion titled ‘Problems and Challenges of the Arabic Language’, held on Tuesday, 19 July as part of the cultural programme taking place at the book fair.

The Bibliotheca Alexandrina International Book Fair kicked off on 18 July and is set to continue until 28 July. Held in collaboration with the General Egyptian Book Organisation and the Egyptian and Arab Publishers Association, this year’s edition of the fair is themed ‘Awareness and Building Humans’ and includes 75 cultural events, bringing together more than 300 speakers and lecturers.

