Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has held the first meeting of its Scientific Committee for 2022, with the virtual event headed by ALC Chairman His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim.

The meeting convened all Committee members including Prof. Susan Stekevich, Chair of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Georgetown University, Washington D.C.; Dr. Bilal Orfali, Professor of the Sheikh Zayed Chair in Arabic and Islamic Studies, Head of the Department of Arabic and Near Eastern Languages, ​​and Editor of the Research Journal at the American University of Beirut; Dr. Khalil Al Sheikh, Yarmouk University, Jordan; Dr. Salah Fadl, President of the Academy of the Arabic Language in Egypt; HE Abdulla Majid Al Ali, Acting Director General of the UAE National Archives; Dr. Mujeeb Al-Zahrani, Saudi literary critic and novelist and Director-General of the Arab World Institute in Paris; and Dr. Vitaly Naumkin, President of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences. Saeed Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of the ALC, also attended to record the events of the meeting.

The meeting covered several topics of discussion, most notably the ALC’s strategy, the Scientific Committee’s mandate and objectives, and the projects the Centre has undertaken in 2021. Attendees also touched upon the plan for the upcoming period, which covers projects in the pipeline, such as the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) and the first International Conference for Publishing and Creative Industries. They went on to outline prospects for Arab and international cooperation with specialised research centres, cite other projects undertaken by the Scientific Committee this year, and discuss the Committee’s schedule of periodic meetings during the year.

“This meeting is a first of many activities on the agenda for the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and its Scientific Committee, which brings together renowned academics, intellectuals, and literary figures in an effort to advance the Arabic language and consolidate its presence at the local and international levels,” said H.E. Dr Ali bin Tamim.

“The combined vast expertise of Committee members bring tremendous momentum to the ALC’s journey. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to keep enhancing the Centre’s position and asserting its role as a platform that supports Arabic language and culture, promoting it among other civilisations around the world,” H.E. added. “We deeply value the role the Scientific Committee plays in enhancing the Centre’s operations and boosting efforts to preserve and protect the Arabic language. We have great faith in our Scientific Committee and its ability to pave the way for more projects and programmes that help us achieve our future goals and strategies.”

During the meeting, a number of proposals and research projects that focus on the Arabic language were presented.

