Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced the formation of its 2022 Scientific Committee. Tasked with advancing the Centre’s standing in the UAE, the Arab world, and internationally, the Committee will be headed by ALC Chairman H.E. Dr Ali bin Tamim, with nine members consisting of renowned scientists, experts, and researchers in the cultural sector.

The new Scientific Committee brings together Dr. Salah Fadl, President of the Arabic Language Academy in Egypt; Prof. Hanada Taha, the Endowed Professor of Arabic Language and Associate Dean for Research and Development at the College of Education at Zayed University; Prof. Dr. Vitaly Naumkin from Russia, one of the most renowned names in the Contemporary Russian School of Arabization and Director of the Orientalist Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences; and Prof. Dr. Bilal Orfali, Professor of the Sheikh Zayed Chair in Arabic and Islamic Studies and Chair of the Department of Arabic and Near Eastern Languages ​​at the American University of Beirut, ​​and Editor of the Research Journal at the American University of Beirut.

Also on the Committee are Wen-Shin Ouyang, Professor of Arabic and Comparative Literature, SOAS, University of London; Prof. Susan Stekevich, Chair of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Georgetown University, Washington D.C., and Executive Editor of Arabic Literature Studies and Brill Studies in Middle Eastern Literatures Series; Prof. Dr. Mujeeb Al-Zahrani, Saudi critic, writer, novelist, and academic, as well as Director General of the Arab World Institute in Paris; Dr. Khalil Al-Sheikh, Professor in the Department of Arabic Language and Literature at Yarmouk University, researcher, critic, and translator; and His Excellency Mr. Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Acting Director General of the UAE National Archives.

“The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is proud to have a new Scientific Committee that includes such a prominent group of academics and experts in the Arabic language and Islamic studies,” said H.E. bin Tamim. “The sophisticated visions and ideas these great thinkers bring to the table are a vital addition to the ALC’s resources and will be key to its development. I am certain their advanced expertise and vast insight will provide a notable boost to the Centre as we strive to achieve its strategic goals.”

H.E. bin Tamim applauded the previous Scientific Committee at the ALC for their considerable efforts and the important role they have played in positioning the Centre, since its initial launch, as a leader in supporting and promoting the Arabic language and culture. Their work has led to a series of constructive partnerships with world-leading cultural and knowledge institutions, H.E. noted.

The new Scientific Committee will be entrusted with various tasks, such as setting scientific scenarios for the ALC and offering recommendations and suggestions regarding any strategic plans, programmes, projects, and activities that are supervised, managed, or implemented by the Centre. The Committee will also offer suggestions to develop the ALC’s vision and policies for content, providing scientific recommendations on publishing, libraries, technology, activities, and events.

Roles also include proposing experts to support the Centre in achieving its goals; outlining prospects for Arab and international collaboration with specialised research institutes; creating new opportunities for collaboration with relevant research centres in the Arab world and beyond; and developing an integrated agenda for conferences, seminars, and workshops to achieve these goals.

