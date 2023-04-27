Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced its participation in the 37th Tunis International Book Fair, organised by the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs, from 28 April to 7 May 2023.

By participating in the exhibition, ALC is promoting its various publications to reach a wide segment of readers, in addition to making its books and publications available for sale to visitors at the Book Fair. The Centre’s stand is set to offer more than 800 titles, including some of the most notable contemporary publications in literature, sciences, humanities, and children’s literature. It will also include a number of classics issued through the Kalima Project for Translation, as well as literary and historical books, travel books, and cultural works related to the Esdarat Project, which is dedicated to transforming the intellectual works of both Arab and non-Arab scholars into books.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “Our participation at the Tunis International Book Fair reinforces our efforts to open new channels of communication and to achieve our goals at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to promote areas of intellectual creativity, discuss opportunities for cooperation, and build partnerships with various stakeholders in the regional book industry. We strive to participate in specialised exhibitions alongside local, regional, and international publishing houses, which allows us to further promote publications by Arab and international creators issued from our specialised projects, which cover various cultural fields.”

The Tunis International Book Fair is an annual cultural event organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs at the Palais des Expositions in the Tunisian capital, after being hosted by the Palais des Congrès since 1981. The programme includes parallel intellectual and cultural activities. This year’s edition is set to welcome 300 publishing houses, exhibiting nearly 500,000 titles, with Iraq selected to be the guest of honour for this edition of the exhibition.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.