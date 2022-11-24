Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is participating this week in the Kuwait International Book Fair 2022, one of the largest events of its kind in the region.

Taking place from 16 to 26 November, the fair is organised by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) in Kuwait. As well as an exhibition, the event includes a series of seminars, lectures, and poetry evenings, which provide a platform for interaction between writers, publishers, and readers.

Through its participation, the ALC aims to further cooperation with stakeholders in the publishing and book fair sectors, while also highlighting its initiatives, projects and activities in publishing, translating books and digitization.

As well as displaying 300 of its works, the ALC is participating in a wide range of activities, including seminars, book launches, workshops and meetings, to promote its programmes and projects. The event is also an opportunity to attract Kuwaiti publishers to participate in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) 2023.

The ALC has highlighted the publications that are part of the Kalima Project, which aims to revive the translation movement in the Arab world, foster an active cultural effort in Abu Dhabi, and enrich the regional and international cultural scene.

The Centre will discuss the important role of the prestigious literary prizes it organises, including the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, launched to celebrate the accomplishments of creators around the world, and the Kanz Al Jeel (Treasured Sayings) Award, which honours Nabati poetic works, as well as folk studies and research. The award is given to scholars and creators who present works that celebrate the heritage and values of Nabati poetry.

-Ends-

About the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.