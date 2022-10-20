Under the title "Broad Horizons for the Arab-German Partnership"

As a representative of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), participated in the 12th Arab-German Energy Forum under the title "Broad Horizons for Arab-German Partnership", in the presence of a number of relevant ministers from Arab countries and Germany, and experts and those interested in the field of energy production from the private sector.

H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji praised the distinguished participation of the UAE delegation in the Forum’s activities, headed by H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment. The participation highlighted the results of the recent visit of German Chancellor Olaf Schultz to the UAE and the signing of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Recycling Agreement, as well as the contribution of the Emirati energy company, "Masdar", to renewable energy projects in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea.

The Forum’s topics varied to include “alternative energy such as the production of green hydrogen and the mechanisms for financing and transferring these projects, as well as solar energy and its low cost compared to others, the importance of intensifying studies and research necessary to reduce energy consumption, and the need for cooperation between countries worldwide in establishing joint projects to increase production and transfer energy between countries away from political factors to ensure continued economic growth, achieve sustainability, and preserve the environment.

During his participation, Al Muwaiji recommended the need to push for the establishment of companies specialized in the production of alternative energy, in cooperation between private sector companies working in the field of energy production on the one hand, and government entities on the other, and the importance of directing private and public universities to develop and offer specializations in the fields of alternative energy and to attract distinguished students to study in these fields, in addition to Attracting organizations specialized in research and studies on alternative energy, and reconsidering the laws related to supplying energy to private sector companies and giving them the opportunity to benefit from solar energy to reduce energy costs and its reflection on the cost of products.

