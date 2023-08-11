H.E. Eng. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), stated that the application of the principles of social responsibility by private sector establishments contributes effectively to achieving sustainable development, increasing competitiveness rates, and enhancing institutional reputation in addition to the positive impact on the environment, preserving resources, reducing production costs, increasing the satisfaction of employees and their loyalty to the establishment. He explains that the Ajman Center for Social Responsibility (Ajman CSR) of the Ajman Chamber is keen to put forward initiatives aimed at encouraging private sector establishments to adopt the principles of social responsibility, the standards and requirements of sustainable development and the green economy in line with the UAE’s preparations to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28 and the directions of the UAE and the emirate of Ajman during the Year of Sustainability

This came during his chairmanship of the delegation of the Ajman Chamber visiting Al Ain Flour Mill Company. The delegation of the Ajman Chamber was received by H.E. Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Abdullah Al Hazaa, CEO, and Youssef Al Hazaa, Procurement Director at Al Ain Mill. The visit was also attended by Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support at the Ajman Chamber.

Abdullah Al Muwaiji inspected the Company's departments, as he was briefed on the workflow, production lines, and efforts made to attract the latest innovative devices and equipment to increase productivity and improve products quality in line with the efforts of Ajman and the UAE in the field of food security. The Company's facilities were also inspected, such as the Labs building for measuring protein ratio and study of wheat products to ensure food safety.



Al Muwaiji praised the huge and advanced capabilities of the Company, stressing that the excellence and leadership of Al Ain Mill reflect the tremendous developments of the manufacturing industries sector in Ajman, in particular, and the UAE, in general. According to the Ajman Statistics Center, the number of establishments operating in manufacturing activities was 6,479 establishments in 2022, while the total production values of manufacturing industry establishments amounted to AED 14.8 billion.



During the visit, Al Muwaiji referred to the need to link the industrial establishments that are members in the Ajman Chamber with consultant firms specialized in rationalizing energy consumption, reducing costs, and enhancing the expertise of industrial establishments in the field of recycling for supporting the applications of social responsibility practices in industrial establishments. He also emphasized that the Ajman Chamber is intensifying its efforts in cooperation with local government entities in Ajman to provide logistical services that keep pace with the aspirations of business owners and investors.



He stated that the Ajman Chamber is keen to consolidate its relations with establishments operating in the manufacturing industries sector in particular, to improve the business environment, develop initiatives, and provide proactive services by considering proposals and challenges and identifying the needs of the economic sector in general. It also aims at providing a climate supporting sustainability and business growth, directing the private sector to take advantage of AI uses, relying on innovation in production and management processes, and diversifying the channels of participation in foreign exhibitions to develop exports and open new markets for Ajman's products.



For his part, Abdullah Al Hazaa praised the directives of the wise leadership and the efforts of government authorities to provide a supportive environment for increasing production operations and enabling business owners to carry out their activities, sustainability, and growth. He stated that Al Ain Flour Mill owns storage silos in Ajman with a capacity of 25,000 tons. Moreover, the Company seeks to increase its capacities during the next stage.



The meeting also discussed the efforts of the UAE, especially the emirate of Sharjah, in cultivating and producing local wheat with standard specifications in terms of high protein content and being free of any harmful fertilizers or chemicals. Abdullah Al Hazaa reviewed the efforts of Al Ain Flour Mill in transporting, storing, grinding, and distributing wheat produced in the emirate of Sharjah.



They shed light on Al Ain Flour Mill's plans to expand in the future in the local and foreign markets, as the capacity of Al Ain Flour Mill in both Ajman and Fujairah reaches about 600 tons per day, of which about 75% is for local consumption and 25% for external export, in addition to efforts made by Al Ain Mills to diversify wheat sources with high specifications and standards.