Riyadh: Saudi Health launched a pioneering project on Thursday, February 15th, to provide tele-EEG services through the SEHA Virtual Hospital (SVH). The project aims to improve healthcare services for patients with neurological and brain ailments throughout Saudi Arabia, by providing advanced technologies for diagnostics and treatment.

The new service involves using advanced EEG devices directly connected to SVH, where a team of qualified medical staff monitors the recordings around the clock. A consultant then issues a final report based on the virtual recordings, with the possibility of requesting medical consultation diagnostics for hospitalized patients in all departments.

The project primarily aims to cover the needs of critical care patients while reducing the rate of patient transfers between hospitals and regions and filling the need for EEG specialists in the Ministry's hospitals.

The network coverage extends to 24 hospitals in different regions, including 42 advanced EEG devices directly connected to the SVH and a team of specialized EEG technicians.

