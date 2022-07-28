A delegation from the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation visited the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, to explore its distinguished facilities and services, as well as to be informed about the cultural holdings in the various sections of the library, and to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in related fields.

The Corporation’s delegation was headed by Eng. Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of the Planning and Development Department - Trakhees at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and they were welcomed by Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

After discussing aspects of cooperation between the two parties, Dr. Mohammed Al Mazrouei, accompanied the delegation on a tour that included all the library’s departments and facilities, and the most prominent services it provides to visitors and he delegation also visited various sections of the Library, such as the Information Center, General Library, Young Adults Library, Children's Library, Maps and Atlases Library, Media & Arts Library, Business Library, Emirates Library, Periodicals Library, and the Special Collections Library.

The visiting delegation was impressed by the library's historical holdings, which are a valuable knowledge and cultural treasure unique to Dubai, expressing their appreciation for the efforts of the workers in this cultural edifice to organize the library and coordinate the visit of delegations and visitors to benefit from its contents.

It is noteworthy that the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, which was established on an area covering more than half a million square feet between the land and floor area, is one of the most remarkable buildings in the Middle East, with an architectural concept inspired by the "The Rehl"- the traditional X-shaped lectern used across the Islamic world. The library is one of the most technologically-advanced libraries in the world, utilizing artificial intelligence technologies (AI), augmented reality (AR), holograms, and smart robots.

