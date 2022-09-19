29 judicial officers from 3 government agencies in Abu Dhabi were sworn in before His Excellency Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ahead of commencing their duties in respect of the detection of offences and violations that fall within their competence in accordance with the legislation in force.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) for the officers who obtained the judicial capacity and who represent 3 governmental agencies, namely the Department of Economic Development, the Department of Community Development, and the Integrated Transport Centre.

On this occasion, H.E. Ali Alblooshi declared that the decisions to grant the judicial capacity officer taken by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, empower the said officers to carry out control operations and procedures in accordance with their specific professional attributions and in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, thereby contributing to the development of institutional performance and the improvement of the quality of services provided in various sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, so as to strengthen its competitiveness at the global level.

He explained that the specialised qualification and training programmes that the candidates undergo to obtain the judicial officer capacity are designed according to the best approved standards, in order to achieve the objectives of developing the skills of the judicial officers and providing them with the necessary knowledge to correctly implement the principles and foundations of control, while ensuring the proper application of the laws governing the service sectors.