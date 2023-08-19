Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) graduated 20 young male and female employees as Sustainability Ambassadors. The graduates completed the 3rd workshop of the Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme launched by DEWA in cooperation with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), which aims to prepare DEWA’s next generation of sustainability leaders to drive sustainability and a green economy. Officials from DEWA and CISL attended the graduation ceremony.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA attaches particular importance to the youth. He noted that DEWA is keen to empower them, invest in their capabilities, and develop their skills as the next generation of sustainability leaders. They will continue the UAE’s development path, contribute, and realise the wise leadership’s vision to achieve net zero by 2050.

“At DEWA, we are committed to supporting sustainable development through various programmes, events, and training courses that contribute to achieving DEWA’s vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050. We are confident that DEWA’s Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme graduates will play a key role in sustainable development and the transition towards a sustainable green economy in the UAE. This leading programme, organised by DEWA in collaboration with our partners at the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, is part of our efforts during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, during which the country hosts the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28),” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We are delighted to work with DEWA to create this new programme for youth ambassadors. Our programme focuses on building both sustainability knowledge and enhancing leadership skills to support youth leaders in DEWA. We have been hugely impressed with the participants’ calibre and commitment to advancing the sustainability goals of DEWA and the UAE more widely. This is an important and timely initiative ahead of COP28,” said Zoe Arden, Programme Director at the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

The 3-day workshop featured panel discussions, presentations, practical lessons, and personal experiences of sustainability leaders who have successfully developed innovative solutions worldwide. It focused on enhancing the tools and knowledge of the participants in climate action, to be active contributors in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which the UAE will host in Expo City Dubai in November. It will be the most inclusive COP for the youth to date. The participants gained various skills that would help them become influential sustainability leaders. The workshop concluded with the participants showcasing their projects, which focused on numerous topics in DEWA’s scope of work, including operational excellence, biodiversity, and net zero.

DEWA, in cooperation with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, designed the Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme to help young employees who are interested in sustainability to acquire leadership skills to be active sustainability ambassadors and contribute to raising awareness on sustainability and its challenges and priorities.

The third workshop included several sessions from prominent experts in sustainability. The topics covered deepening personal leadership, optimising personal effectiveness and achieving goals, harnessing AI and digitalisation for sustainability, and driving innovation with emerging technologies. In continuation of the three workshops held this year, the participants will attend a virtual closing session in September 2023.

