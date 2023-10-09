More than two thousand people have benefited from guidance and counselling sessions, awareness-raising lectures and training workshops, as part of the "Al Solh Khayr" (Reconciliation is Better) family guidance programme set in motion by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) to raise community awareness and enable couples to overcome family disputes, by holding 23 interactive lectures and workshops via videoconferencing technology, throughout the first half of the current year 2023.

The ADJD stressed the importance of family guidance initiatives to achieve amicable settlement of disputes in order to preserve family stability, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote alternative dispute resolution approaches, particularly for family-related conflicts, in order to preserve the cohesion of family ties.

The Department also pointed out that the "Al Solh Khayr" initiative, launched three years ago in September 2020 to focus on the examination of divorce cases, Khula'a (divorce initiated by the wife against waiver of certain financial rights) and obedience to husband, has greatly contributed to a significant decrease in the number of divorce cases, the percentage of which is now stable at around 3% of the total number of cases brought before family guidance committees in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The "Al Solh Khayr" initiative, the ADJD added, sets out innovative mechanisms to enshrine the culture of tolerance and improve the quality of family life in a way attuned to requirements and changes, by organising intensive guidance sessions for couples with qualified family counsellors and holding training workshops supported by multimedia and interactive exercises to teach them the skills they need to manage their conflicts, and to prepare a follow-up plan to ensure compliance with the reconciliation agreement and clear up any obstacles that may arise during its implementation.

In addition, the ADJD has drawn attention to the preventive role in warding off family conflicts, by endeavouring to extend the delivery of educational and guidance lectures, as part of the "Al Solh Khayr" initiative, and by opening up the possibility of participation to all members of society, in order to distil awareness-raising messages to a broad segment of the target audience, and to educate spouses and train them in the skills needed to resolve their differences and maintain family relationships.