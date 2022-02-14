Results follow 2021’s record GM global 2021 full-year earnings, including net income of $10 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $14.3 billion

Stamped leadership in Future Mobility with 13 EVs in the Middle East by 2025, launching OnStar technology in Kuwait and UAE, harnessing the power of start-ups and announcing Cruise autonomous vehicle fleet will deploy in Dubai in 2023

Growth testament to GM’s diverse workforce and commitment to being the most inclusive organization in the world, including signing of the UAE’s SDG 5 Pledge

Middle East – General Motors (GM) Middle East celebrated a milestone year in 2021 as it spearheaded the region’s future mobility agenda and reported strong 2021 full year results across its core vehicle sales operations. Posting outstanding 9.4% YoY sales growth in the Middle East across the Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac brands, these results were led by 26% sales growth across its diverse SUV portfolio and a 41% rise YoY for its pick-up trucks.

These results prove GM Middle East is delivering on its ambidextrous business strategy – growing the core business of cars, trucks and SUVs whilst leading in future mobility and the race to an all-electric future.

Highlights of GM’s thriving 2021 vehicle portfolio included the Chevrolet Captiva, which was our compact SUV market leader last year, as well as its full-size SUV fleet including the Chevrolet Tahoe, Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon. GM has also shown dominance in the pick-up truck segment, spearheaded by the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado.

Alongside growth in its core business, GM also stamped its’ leadership in Future Mobility, across the EV and AV space as it transitions from automaker to platform innovator. GM confirmed that 13 all-new EVs will be available in the Middle East by 2025, fronted by the GMC HUMMER EV, Cadillac LYRIQ and Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

In 2021, GM also advanced significant opportunities across infrastructure, connectivity and the logistics industry with several key initiatives. This includes the roll-out of OnStar, General Motors’ cutting-edge in-vehicle safety and connected technology in Kuwait and the UAE.

GM also began to harness the power of GM’s start-up companies, signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Post Group to explore BrightDrop in the region, and with Yoshi in Saudi Arabia. BrightDrop is a sustainable and electrified ecosystem of connected delivery products, software and services that will reimagine the commercial delivery and logistics industry for an all-electric future. Yoshi is a GM-backed, on-demand car maintenance and service start-up.

In 2022, GM will be looking to further build on these strides as it continues to deliver on its strategy across various mobility solutions, with a particular focus on the KSA market.

“2021 was a landmark year for GM Middle East. The positive sales growth and notable success of our SUV and pick-up truck line-up across the Middle East shows the strength of our vehicles and our commitment to our customers. Through our vehicles, customer service, dealer partners and comprehensive aftersales network, we have listened to what our customers are looking for and delivered. But Sales is just one pillar of our business. Over the past year we have forged ahead delivering on our ambidextrous strategy, making strides towards our vision of a future with Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion. We want to be the number one EV company in the region by the end of 2023, and alongside harnessing the power of connectivity through OnStar, the potential of start-ups through BrightDrop and Yoshi and the transformative potential of autonomous vehicle through Cruise we are revolutionizing the industry in this region for our customers,” said Luay Al Shurafa, President and Managing Director, General Motors Africa and Middle East.

“As we look towards the future, we will translate this success into electric vehicles, too, as we build the best and broadest EV portfolio in the market – truly an EV for every taste and every wallet. We want to build a sustainable future, a better tomorrow for future generations and we need everybody in”.

Successful 2021 full year GM highlights (vs. 2020)

With a 2021 portfolio of world-beating vehicles across Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac, GM delivered overall growth of 9.4% year-on-year (YoY):

Growth of 26% across GM’s SUV portfolio

Chevrolet Captiva highest sales record ever and segment leader, achieving 79% growth YoY

The all-new Cadillac Escalade delivering the highest sales since 2016

Pick-up trucks saw a 41% rise YoY, spearheaded by the Sierra and Silverado.

Full-sized SUVs increased by 12% YoY, while the mid-sized SUV Chevrolet Blazer recorded the highest results on record

GMC Sierra sales recorded highest since 2018

Key milestones in building a more sustainable future

2021 saw GM propel its dominance to become the global and regional leader in Future Mobility.

GM Middle East will launch 13 new EVs in the region by 2025, spearheaded by the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC HUMMER EV, and Cadillac LYRIQ.

In addition to electric vehicles, GM is developing software and services that transforms how one interacts with and personalizes their vehicle – through OnStar, GM’s latest in-vehicle connected technology and Ultifi – GM’s newest software innovation.

Autonomous vehicles – GM-backed Cruise, in partnership with Dubai RTA, announced a fleet of Cruise Origin fully autonomous vehicles will launch in Dubai in 2023

GM signs MOU with Emirates Post Group and BrightDrop to explore electrify the commercial delivery and logistics industry

GM signs MoU with Yoshi in KSA. Yoshi is a GM-backed on-demand car maintenance and service start-up

GM is going all-in to build an EV and AV ecosystem to revolutionize the industry by changing the face of mobility. As the company expands the scale, scope and profitability of the business, it is driving towards its zero vision – extending the transportation leadership into the future.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for over 95 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.

