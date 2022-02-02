The index ranked 145 countries in terms of their resiliency in labour markets, policies, and key capabilities to face crises such as COVID-19, technological disruptions, and transition to a green economy.

The GLRI 2022, developed by Whiteshield Partners, gauged which countries are most prepared for the future of employment. Alongside structural vulnerabilities, the report ranked countries on their ability to mitigate crises, recover, create jobs, and align themselves with future trends. The Index also highlighted vulnerabilities such as stagnant labour market performances and stalled resilience which caused too many countries to be left behind. In addition, economic recovery from the disruptions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic has not been equal.

The countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) marked diverse rankings in the Index, with the highly developed economy of Israel in the first position. The UAE is one of the leaders in the labour market resilience, and the country has ranked 35th in the GLRI and is second in the region. Qatar, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, with 53rd, 73rd and 75th positions respectively, also marked significant performance in GLRI 2022.

On average the countries in the region experienced a fall in labor market resilience and marked a fall of four ranks. The low rankings of many countries in the region also indicates the association between labour market resilience and reliance on natural resources, unequal labor market participation and low levels of economic diversity. Therefore, this region also needs long term changes in core labor policies to achieve a resilient labour market and economy. In addition, innovative environments should be improved to ensure future readiness, and upskilling the workforce through training programs and developmental opportunities must be made essential.

Morocco is the only country in the region that has improved its GLRI ranking in the last five years and is now in the 78th position.

Nobel Prize Winner in Economics Sir Christopher Pissarides, Special Advisor & Director at Whiteshield Partners, said: “The GLRI assesses the resilience of labour markets and highlights priority areas to strengthen resilience. One notable urgency is the need for both the public and private sectors to work together in developing and implementing strategic policy reforms to address long-term impacts of any disruption in labour markets.”

Remy Gaspard, Partner and Director at Whiteshield Partners, noted: “Saudi Arabia has made remarkable progress in improving its labour market. Aside from economic diversification initiatives, the Kingdom also ramped up investments on technology, education, and has implemented comprehensive labour market policy reforms.”

Tom Flynn, Principal at Whiteshield Partners, emphasized: “One area that needs improvement in the region is upskilling the workforce. Skill gaps across industries should be a focus in policy reforms, especially now that the Middle East is accelerating its technological transformation. We should develop innovative solutions to assist workers in the upskilling process and ensure they are well-equipped to face disruptions and crises.”

Whiteshield Partner’s GLRI is launched annually in Davos and provides a guide for the public and private sectors in developing policies to improve employment-related inclusivity and increase efforts in building a resilient labor market, particularly in unforeseen economic, social, or health-based crises.

