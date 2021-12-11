Dubai, UAE : Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, was recognised at the 11th cycle of the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (MRM) Business Award for its operational and business excellence.

Organised by Dubai Chamber, the annual award is designed to cultivate world-class business culture and a strong competitive business environment for UAE-based organisations, and it has expanded to include enterprises across the GCC region. Companies are rated on the excellence of their strategic and operational processes as well as their business performance. In recognition of the outstanding results achieved by the team at Global Village, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bader Anwahi, accepted the prestigious award in a ceremony held at Expo Dubai 2020 on Thursday, December 9.

Bader Anwahi, CEO, Global Village, said: “As a company, we strive to place business excellence at the heart of our organisation and define new entertainment industry standards across all touch points. Achieving the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award is a great honour and is testament to the maturity of the organisation as well as the robust systems that are in place at Global Village. The processes that we have implemented to encourage innovation, establish strong governance and ensure the sustainability of our business are the enablers which underpin our continued business success. Today, I couldn’t be prouder of the Global Village team for this achievement and for its ongoing commitment to excellence.”

The Award is the highest level of recognition of business excellence that an organisation can achieve in the region, and Global Village underwent a comprehensive assessment to qualify for this prestigious accolade. The MRM Business Award Model is based on extensive research founded on the drivers of high levels of performance. The assessment criteria focus on both the process and results of key areas of business efficacy: leadership; strategy, customer management, human resource and talent management; operational process, innovation, governance, corporate social responsibility, as well as financial and competitive results.

About Global Village

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.

