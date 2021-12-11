PHOTO
Dubai, UAE : Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, was recognised at the 11th cycle of the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (MRM) Business Award for its operational and business excellence.
Organised by Dubai Chamber, the annual award is designed to cultivate world-class business culture and a strong competitive business environment for UAE-based organisations, and it has expanded to include enterprises across the GCC region. Companies are rated on the excellence of their strategic and operational processes as well as their business performance. In recognition of the outstanding results achieved by the team at Global Village, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bader Anwahi, accepted the prestigious award in a ceremony held at Expo Dubai 2020 on Thursday, December 9.
Bader Anwahi, CEO, Global Village, said: “As a company, we strive to place business excellence at the heart of our organisation and define new entertainment industry standards across all touch points. Achieving the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award is a great honour and is testament to the maturity of the organisation as well as the robust systems that are in place at Global Village. The processes that we have implemented to encourage innovation, establish strong governance and ensure the sustainability of our business are the enablers which underpin our continued business success. Today, I couldn’t be prouder of the Global Village team for this achievement and for its ongoing commitment to excellence.”
The Award is the highest level of recognition of business excellence that an organisation can achieve in the region, and Global Village underwent a comprehensive assessment to qualify for this prestigious accolade. The MRM Business Award Model is based on extensive research founded on the drivers of high levels of performance. The assessment criteria focus on both the process and results of key areas of business efficacy: leadership; strategy, customer management, human resource and talent management; operational process, innovation, governance, corporate social responsibility, as well as financial and competitive results.
For more information, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.
-Ends-
About Global Village
Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Omar Abd Raboo
Media Relations Manager
MSL Group
omar.abdraboo@mslgroup.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.