Dubai, UAE: Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, hosted Les Clefs d’Or, the professional association of hotel concierges yesterday.

On January 25, 120 hotel concierges from the most prestigious Concierge association in the world participated in an event at Global Village. After their meeting, the guests dined at the Nowruz Persian Restaurant, which is one among the several famed world cuisines at Global Village. The group were later free to explore Carnaval, the Pavilions and many other attractions at the renowned open-air park, including Harbour Force – the first water stunt show in the region and then enjoyed the rest of the exciting Global Village offerings.

Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director Marketing at Global Village said: “Les Clef d’Or members are the gold standard for hotel concierges. They are important destination advocates who play a key role in driving tourism growth and promoting the UAE as a global destination. We are honoured to have been able to welcome the top hotel concierges in the country to Global Village for the first time in our history. This opportunity is a sign of Global Village’s growing repute amongst tourists and the strengthening of our relationships with hotels across the country.”

Abey Sam, UICH Zone Director Arabian & Western Asia and National President of Les Clefs d’Or UAE said, “We are proud to have our first monthly meeting hosted by Global Village where people from all over the globe meet in Dubai to share their cultures.”

Les Clefs d’Or (translated as The Golden Keys) is a professional association of hotel concierges with approximately 4,000 members working in over 80 countries and 530 destinations across the world. Easily identified by the golden cross keys on their lapels, the members are an elite fraternity, globally connected, committed to professional development, and driven to setting new standards for guest service perfection. Global Village shares the association’s quest for excellence in guest experience and will continue to work closely with Les Clefs D’Or to further this agenda.

