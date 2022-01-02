Dubai, UAE – Due to the current adverse weather conditions and high winds, Global Village, the UAE and the wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, will remain closed today, Sunday, January 2, 2022.

This decision has been taken in coordination with the National Center of Meteorology to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Global Village guests and teams on the ground. Gates will open again tomorrow, Monday, January 3, 2022, to welcome guests to the heart of wonder at 4 pm.

For more information, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.

-Ends-

About Global Village

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions in the region and is amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows, and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine, and awe-inspiring entertainment.

