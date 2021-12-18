Dubai, UAE : This New Year’s Eve, Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, will count down not once but eight times to welcome the new year with musical fireworks and cultural performances.

On December 31, Global Village will take the celebrations beyond midnight and synchronise them with eight different destinations around the globe. Festivities will start with the arrival of New Year in Australia that will be celebrated with day time fireworks at 5pm UAE time which is midnight in Australia. Then the celebrations and fireworks continue throughout the night as different countries from Philippines to Russia celebrate midnight with a very special extravaganza when the UAE welcomes the New Year.

Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment at Global Village said: “This New Year’s Eve, we are counting down with the world to ring in 2022 in style. Throughout the night, guests will enjoy spectacular fireworks not just once, but eight times with incredible shows and celebrations in between. This is a New Year party you and your family won’t want to miss!”

Fireworks will start at the Park during the day time as Australia enters the New Year at 5 pm UAE time. Guests will then herald the New Year in Philippines at 8 pm, Thailand at 9 pm, Bangladesh at 10 pm, India at 10.30 pm and Pakistan at 11 pm. At midnight, a dazzling five-minute long fireworks display will delight guests as the UAE welcomes the New Year. An hour later at 1 am, the eighth and final fireworks display will coincide with New Year in Russia.

Between the entertainment and fireworks extravaganza, guests can explore the great shopping at the 26 country pavilions and enjoy the wide range of delicious culinary options at the Park. There’s also family fun to be had at the high-energy stunt show, Harbour Force, and in the pulsing atmosphere of Carnaval where there’s over 170 rides, games and attractions for all ages.

The eve of December 31 is exclusively reserved for ladies and families. Gates open at 4pm and opening hours have been extended until 2 am so that guests can fully experience the all festivities the Park has to offer.

For more information about Global Village’s New Year line-up, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae

