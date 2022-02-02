PHOTO
Dubai, UAE : Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, in partnership with Dubai Health Authority (DHA), hosted a community blood donation drive themed “Give from the heart, at the heart of wonder”. A huge number of guests, staff and Global Village partners came together to donate on January 31.
Donors were greeted by staff and given the required paperwork and educational materials regarding blood donation that took place from 4 pm to 10 pm. The park followed the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions were implemented to ensure the health of all in attendance.
Donation drives are needed regularly to help replenish the supply for those in need. The monthly blood drive is one of many community initiatives supported by Global Village to bring members of the community together for a good cause.
For more information, please visit www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.