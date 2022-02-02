Dubai, UAE : Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, in partnership with Dubai Health Authority (DHA), hosted a community blood donation drive themed “Give from the heart, at the heart of wonder”. A huge number of guests, staff and Global Village partners came together to donate on January 31.

Donors were greeted by staff and given the required paperwork and educational materials regarding blood donation that took place from 4 pm to 10 pm. The park followed the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions were implemented to ensure the health of all in attendance.

Donation drives are needed regularly to help replenish the supply for those in need. The monthly blood drive is one of many community initiatives supported by Global Village to bring members of the community together for a good cause.

For more information, please visit www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.

-Ends-

About Global Village

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Omar Abd Raboo

MSL Group

omar.abdraboo@mslgroup.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022