Dubai : . Organized by the UAE government and held at Expo 2020 Dubai, the new Councils were officially launched at a high-level meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai Sustainability pavilion today.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chairperson of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals; Her Excellency Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chairperson of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group attended the meeting with a number of Government officials and members of the 18 global councils.

From the UAE government; His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; His excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; as well as His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organization attended the meeting.

“The launch of the second round of the Global Councils for SGDs at Expo 2020 Dubai, is a reflection of UAE’s commitment to strengthen its role in enhancing the welfare of societies and the sustainability of the planet,” said H.E. Al Hashimy. “The UAE government is adamant on supporting the global sustainability agenda accelerate the development goals during the current decade, which the United Nations declared to be a Decade of Action,” H.E. added.

On her part, Her Excellency Amina J. Mohammed said during the meeting, “Global partnerships are the pathway to achieve global sustainability.” She added; “The Global Councils for SDGs is a prime example of bringing together decisionmakers and thought-leaders across multiple disciplines and geographies to tackle, head on, some of the world’s most pressing issues, bringing together, world governments, private sector, academia and societies, to deliver decisive action aimed to build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, stressed the importance of the Global Councils for Sustainable Development Goals, since its transformation from an idea to a comprehensive international initiative through the World Government summit, has added qualitative addition to international efforts aimed at accelerating the achievement of goals.

The Global Councils, in their new form, will see the addition of eight new councils in addition to the existing 10 councils. Additionally, the councils will be adopting a novel and enhanced work methodology that moves from focusing on one single goal per council, onto a comprehensive and integrated model that supports the acceleration of the implementation of multiplate and inter-related goals through innovative partnerships and joint projects.

The global participation of decision-makers, globally renound experts and academics in the Global Councils for SDGs reflects the pioneering position of the UAE and its role in supporting international efforts in achieving sustainable development.

The Global Councils for SDGs represent an international, multidisciplinary network of decision makers in governments, international organizations, academic institutions, community organizations and private sector companies. The council’s heads and members will work together to design, and implement innovative projects and discuss innovative ideas aimed at implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals at the national and global levels.

Worth noting that the Global Councils for SDGs initiative was first launched in 2018 as part of the World Government Summit, which constitutes a leading global platform that brings together a group of government leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision-makers, ideas pioneers and specialists in financial, economic and social affairs from various countries of the world, under its umbrella.

