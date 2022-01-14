The prestigious energy and sustainability-focused global platform, World Future Energy Summit 2022, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week hosted by Masdar, brings to the forefront cutting-edge strategies and discusses topics at the core of the global sustainability movement with its Solar & Clean Energy Forum.

The sector is expanding rapidly with Solar PV capacity expected to grow more than 4 times to over 3,100 GW, and wind capacity approximately 2.5 times to 1,850 GW by 2040, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Stated Policies Scenario.

More than 70 industry-leading experts and CEOs will share their insights on the dynamic, long-term shift taking place in the sector at the Solar & Clean Energy Forum. As clean energy usage increases, they will discuss strategies to meet energy expectations and evaluate new technologies. The Middle East's most influential investors, government and business stakeholders, project owners, entrepreneurs, innovators, and technology providers will be in attendance.

Key topics to be discussed at the Solar & Clean Energy Forum include the opportunities and future of green hydrogen and the UAE hydrogen strategy; commercial and industrial solar; mini-grids, grid stability and distributed energy; sustainable finance, project investment, O&M and whole life asset management; energy storage in renewable environments, hybrid power planning and advanced technologies.

Key speakers include Hind Almutawa, Director of Electricity and Energy Trade, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE; AbdulAziz Al Obaidli, Director of UAE Assets, Generation, Taqa; Bruce Stedall, Asset Management Director, Transco; Ahmed AlMazrouei, Director, Electricity & Energy Trading Department, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE; Lukas Sokol, Head, City Design, Sustainable Planning & Approvals, Masdar; and Carmen Vidal, Chief Procurement Officer, Engie

Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director at World Future Energy Summit, said: “We are excited to welcome opinion leaders and exhibitors once again for an unmatched in-person networking experience with plenty of opportunities for business, innovation and knowledge exchange. The World Future Energy Summit can help initiate new business and partnerships to drive the transition to clean energy in the region.”

World Future Energy Summit 2022 provides valuable, free-to-attend platforms to access great industry content, learn from key stakeholder presentations, industry debates and panel discussions, explore best practice case studies and updates on the latest trends. It offers perfect forums for stakeholders to network and do business, and in turn, drive clean energy and sustainable development in the MENA region. Organised by RX Middle East, it will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), from 17th to 19th January 2022. It comprises a series of high-profile events addressing current global challenges and the means with which the world can cooperate to build a sustainable future for everyone.

