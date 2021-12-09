Dubai, UAE – A total of 1,368 delegates from 58 countries – including 250 virtual participants – attended the first edition of the Global Business Forum (GBF) ASEAN in Dubai, which concluded today with a total of 180 bilateral business meetings taking place on the sidelines of the event.

His Excellency Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber said: “The total number of participants and sessions are strong indicators that the Global Business Forum ASEAN is off to a promising start, and that the grand event has come at the perfect time to provide a needed boost to the economic and trade relations between the UAE and the region.”

“The Forum offered a platform for decision makers from both sides to exchange views and expertise, showcase the most prominent projects, and shed light on potential opportunities for collaboration that set the stage for future partnership agreements and lay the groundwork for a new era,” H.E. Buamim added. “Over the course of two days, GBF ASEAN offered a range of scenarios and commentary about current collaboration efforts and trade relations between the GCC and ASEAN, outlining strategic future scenarios that aim to develop an integrated ecosystem that all partners can benefit from.”

“We can confidently assert that the inaugural Global Business Forum ASEAN has succeeded in meeting its objectives. Our goal was to introduce the local business community to the vast opportunities that collaboration with ASEAN countries will bring to the table, all the while drawing international participants’ attention to the central role that Dubai plays as a gateway into the GCC and Middle East region.”

Global Business Forum ASEAN was held December 8-9 and organised by Dubai Chamber in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, under the theme ‘The New Frontiers’. The Forum is part of Dubai Chamber’s flagship Global Business Forum series, which was launched in 2013 to explore economic opportunities in Latin America and Africa.

Dubai Chamber mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai by creating a favourable business environment, supporting the development of business and promoting Dubai as an international business hub. Since its establishment, the Chamber has contributed to strengthening Dubai's position as a global destination in the world of finance, business and investment. The Chamber provides a wide range of services that enhance business competitiveness and support sector companies through facilitating the conduct of their business, including issuing certificates of origin, providing data and economic research, providing mediation and commercial arbitration services, receiving foreign trade delegations and sending commercial missions abroad. As well as organising forums, seminars, business meetings and training courses for representatives of the business community, serving business groups and councils, providing credit rating services, and a large number of specialised smart services that meet the needs of members and enhance the investment environment in Dubai.

