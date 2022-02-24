Dubai: Gilead Sciences has announced plans to introduce its oncology portfolio comprising anti- drug conjugates to the Middle East, at DUPHAT, the region’s leading education and networking platform for the pharmaceutical industry.

The event featured Dr. Philippe Aftimos, medical oncologist and the Clinical Trials Development Leader at the Clinical Trials Conduct Unit of Institut Jules Bordet, a comprehensive cancer center in Brussels - presenting a talk on unmet needs in breast cancer management. Gilead Sciences also showcased its advances within viral diseases at the event.

Frederico Silva, General Manager, Gilead Sciences Middle East, said, “We are delighted to be at DUPHAT this year once again and will be leveraging our platform to make critical connections with pharmaceutical professionals and other industry stakeholders, while advancing the promise that innovation in oncology holds. As part of our commitment to transformative science, we will be investing in delivering the next-generation of life-changing medicines to support patients with hard-to-treat hematological and solid tumors.”

Gilead is currently conducting more than 30 clinical studies in multiple cancer indications including metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and is expected to initiate more than 20 clinical studies in this year. In 2020, Gilead Sciences entered 11 acquisitions and partnerships in oncology, adding to its commercial portfolio and clinical pipeline, with the aim to cover a range of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

-Ends-

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer.

For further information, please contact

Veroniqua Khachan

Account Manager

FleishmanHillard | Emirates Towers, 21st Floor | P.O. Box 19791 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E veroniqua.khachan@fleishman.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022