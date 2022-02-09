Students enjoy exciting first day in state-of-the-art, purpose-built new building

Expansive site offers enhanced facilities with increased capacity of 4,000 pupils

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Al Khaleej International School today welcomed students onto its brand new state-of-the-art campus for the very first time, signalling the successful completion of the school’s move from its old site in Al Garhoud to Al Warqa 4 announced in August last year.

The opening of the new purpose-built school building marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the school, which this year celebrates 30 years of serving the Dubai community with distinction.

Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, Superintendent/CEO, GEMS Al Khaleej International School and Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said: “Our community’s collective dream has become an astounding reality! We have relocated to our exceptional new facility, equipped with the most modern resources to deliver the highest quality learning our students deserve. It has been a tremendous task to plan and prepare for this move, and I am very proud of my team for their steadfast teamwork and dedication.

“Since the beginning of the academic year, our slogan has been ‘The start of something great’. And it is true: moving to this new building starts a new chapter in our long journey of success. Our new purpose-built campus will support our students in realising their potential through access to premium facilities and innovative resources such as makerspace, robotics and artificial intelligence labs.

“Welcoming the students this morning, I was overjoyed to see the excitement and delight in their eyes. They are thrilled to see their new classrooms, furniture, common areas and play areas. I am so excited about all the wonderful things our students will learn and experience in this state-of-the-art facility.”

Having changed its name in 2021 from GEMS Al Khaleej National School to GEMS Al Khaleej International School to better reflect its increasingly diverse and multicultural community of 65+ nationalities, the fully authorised American curriculum school now looks forward to the next 30 years as it builds on its international pedagogical practices and its NEASC accreditation.

The move to the new campus, which occupies 9.27 acres with a total built-up area of 26,795 sqm, offers students significantly more space and enhanced facilities, and raises the school’s capacity to approximately 4,000 students.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers. It is a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region; and through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions is fulfilling the founder’s vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

