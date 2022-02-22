PHOTO
Doha, Qatar: The Gas Exporting Countries Forum yesterday announced the recipients of the inaugural GECF Awards.
The ‘Long-Term Commitment to Natural Gas Award’ was conferred on HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar and President and CEO of QatarEnergy.
This recognition has been designed to celebrate individuals whose sustained leadership in developing natural gas industry resulted in an outstanding global record of achievement across the length of their careers.
The ‘GECF Foundation Award’ was presented to HE Viktor Zubkov, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC Gazprom and the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Cooperation with the GECF. HE Zubkov received the honour for his exceptional services to the establishment and advancement of the GECF.
The ‘Friend of GECF Award’ was granted to Engineer Emad Abdel Latif Mohamed of Egypt for his over four-decade-long contribution to the gas industry in the Middle East.
The GECF Awards have been conceptualised to become the gas industry’s most sought after recognition. They are open to individuals and institutions from both the GECF and non-GECF Member Countries, such as individuals associated with the international gas and energy companies, national gas companies, academic and research institutions, media and international public figures.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.