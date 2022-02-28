PHOTO
Doha, QATAR: The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the global platform of the leading gas producing countries, today publicly unveiled its annual GECF Global Gas Outlook 2050 (Outlook), a comprehensive report on the status of natural gas up to 2050.
In the sixth edition, the Outlook finds that natural gas can become the fuel of choice in satisfying the growing world energy needs, addressing climate change and improving air quality. It predicts the share of natural gas in the energy mix will increase from 23% today to 27% by 2050.
A synopsis version of the GECF Global Gas Outlook 2050 is available here.
An event video with key findings can be viewed here.
In his overview of new-edition Outlook, HE Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the GECF, highlighted the continued prominence of natural gas in various energy outlooks and pathways.
HE Hamel said: “The GECF Global Gas Outlook 2050 underscores that investment in natural gas is critical for the stability of global energy systems. It projects that by 2050, total upstream and midstream investments will reach a hefty US$ 8.7 trillion.”
“Environmental policies are a key driver of the projections contained in the Outlook. In this context, whilst upholding that natural gas is the cleanest of hydrocarbon fuels, the Outlook explores the state of technologies that will make it even cleaner.”
The GECF Global Gas Outlook 2050 is the flagship publication of the association of 19 countries, who together represent 71% of the world’s proven gas reserves, 43% of its marketed production, 52% of pipeline, and 58% of LNG exports in the world.
The Outlook is based on a proprietary GECF Global Gas Model.
About Gas Exporting Countries Forum:
The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is an international intergovernmental organisation currently comprising of 19 Member Countries: Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela as Member Countries, and Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway, Peru, and United Arab Emirates as Observer Members. Together, the GECF Members represent 71% of the proven gas reserves, 43% of its marketed production, 52% of pipeline, and 58% of LNG exports across the globe.
Established in 2008, the GECF pursues the advancement of natural gas based on a range of initiatives and deliverables, such as Gas Research Institute, Global Gas Model, Global Gas Outlook 2050, Annual Short-Term Gas Market Report, Monthly Gas Market Report, Special Envoys on Data and Statistics, Data Exchange Mechanism, the Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Gas Market Reviews, and Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual Statistical Bulletins.
The GECF is headquartered in Doha, Qatar.
