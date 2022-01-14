PHOTO
In line with its continued commitment to advance the global energy transition and build decarbonization solutions to help meet the world’s needs, GE (NYSE:GE) will contribute to in-depth sustainability discussions at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).
Hosted by Masdar, ADSW is a global platform for accelerating sustainable development and will run from 15 to 19 January 2022 under the theme ‘Delivering a sustainable future together'. As a strategic partner, GE will emphasize key topics including lower-carbon energy, ESG, innovation breakthroughs, and others.
Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna, President – UAE and Global Chief of Strategy & Operations, GE International Markets, said: “We are committed to advancing the global energy transition and we are uniquely positioned to help meet the world’s needs for reliable, affordable and sustainable power. With the UAE announcing its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, we will work with our partners, including Masdar, to help accelerate the decarbonization journey.”
During the anchor event of ADSW, the virtual ADSW Summit, GE’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Roger Martella, will highlight how technology and innovation can support global energy transition goals. His keynote interview, Innovation in Sustainability, will discuss how to leverage tomorrow’s breakthroughs to meet the commitments of a lower-carbon future. He will also address the latest trends shaping global sustainability goals and help to identify pathways to accelerate the global energy transition during this decade of action, while in parallel continuing to support additional research and development for next generation technologies.
GE will also be participating in the Climate & Environment forum at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), a global industry platform focused on connecting business and innovation in energy, clean technology and efficiency for a sustainable future. Salim Mousallam, Executive Director - Decarbonization Strategy & Partnerships, GE Gas Power EMEA, will discuss the key challenges and trends shaping the industry in a panel discussion titled ’Decarbonizing major industries’.
At the Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) annual forum 2022, titled ’Energy Access for All: Empowering Women to Accelerate Sustainable Development‘, Seza Vaziri, Global Quality Director, GE Gas Power, and co-leader of GE’s Women’s Network for the MENAT region, and Sandra Helayel, Government Engagement Director, Gulf & Levant, will discuss key issues influencing female empowerment in relation to equitable clean energy access.
Additionally, as part of the Youth 4 Sustainability Forum (Y4S), a conference exploring how young people can play an active role in sustainability and the development of the next 50 years of the UAE, two GE speakers will participate in a panel session entitled ’Building a Sustainable Future Through STEM‘. Noora Abdullatif Al Kheily, Senior Engineering Manager at GE Gas Power EMEA and Mohaned Eltayeb, Chief Information Officer, GE Gas Power EMEA will discuss the importance of STEM for the future of the energy transition in the UAE and around the world.
The events will bring together heads of state, senior policymakers, global leaders, entrepreneurs, and members of academia from the energy industry to influence discussions and provide solutions for a sustainable future. As a leader in the energy transition field, GE is proud to be contributing to the conversation.
© Press Release 2022
