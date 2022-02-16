PHOTO
Gates Developments has contracted with The Management House to manage all the company's projects in real estate market. The contract was inked by Ahmed Abul Fotouh, chairman of Gates Developments and Ziad Moghrabiah, chairman of The Management House for Facility Management.
Ahmed Abul Fotouh, Chairman of Gates Developments, stated that projects management has become one of essential elements to maintain projects investment value as a real estate wealth owned by developer, as well as to preserve value of projects in which client invested his money to have an added-value.
Senior Marketing Manager at Gates Developments Saeed ElGarf said that Ziad Moghrabiah, through his company The Management House, will manage all projects of Gates Developments, including Catalan project. The project is located on 40 acres with a total investment of EGP 1.8bn in the heart of New Administrative Capital’s R7 area. In addition to, Audaz commercial project in New Capital and commercial project West Gate in west Cairo, besides, Plaza Espana mall in 6th Of October city, west Cairo.
Accordingly, The Management House provides maintenance and security services for residential projects, and operation and management services for commercial and administrative projects owned by Gates Developments, ElGarf elaborated.
He pointed out that Ziad Moghrabiah has a strong business precedent and distinguished experience in managing projects in Saudi Arabia, most notably SAHAT CO project in Jabal Omar area in Makkah, Al Salam Mall in Jeddah, Al Noor Mall in Medina in Saudi Arabia, and Aziz Mall in Jeddah, in addition to Mall of Arabia in Egypt.
He highlighted that Gates is keen to cooperate with the most prominent entities in design, development, construction and management of its projects, in order to maintain confidence of its customers. Moreover, maintain a strong business precedent that serves as a reference for clients looking for distinctive projects.
Client searches for project after its delivery and the extent of preservation on its quality to ensure its future project, he concluded.
