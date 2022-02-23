United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Gargash Hospital, the UAE’s first female Emirati- owned, multi-specialty hospital has announced its partnership with Meitra Hospital, owned by KEF Holdings, to establish a Center of Excellence for Bone and Joint in the UAE.

The partnership witnessed a signing ceremony between Mrs. Ghada Sawalmah, CEO Gargash Hospital and Mr. Faizal E Kottikollon, Chairman of KEF Holdings. Present at the signing ceremony were Mr. Ali Gargash (Vice-Chairman - BOD), Mr. Abdulla Huraimel (Member - BOD), Mr. Mandar Kulkarni (Chief Financial Officer), Ms. Lubna Naeem (Head of Operations & Business Development), Dr. Mohamed Hosny Elgafy (Dy. Medical Director) of Gargash Hospital, Ms. Shabana Faizal, Vice Chairperson, KEF Holdings, Ms. Sophiya Faizal, Director, KEF Holdings, Mr. Prashant Aggarwal (Head of Finance), Dr. Ravi Singh Parihar (Head of Clinical Operations and Marketing), Ms. Shalu Soni (Head of People and Culture) of KEF Holdings and Mr. Mohamed Al Banna, Group CEO & Managing Director of Lead Ventures amongst others.

As part of the partnership, Gargash Hospital will now expand the way in Orthopedics with cutting-edge technology, equipped with the CORI Robotics Surgical System, the most advanced and efficient, real-intelligence hand-held robotics solution for joint replacement surgeries.

“We are delighted to partner with Meitra Hospital. The UAE has always been a step ahead with its innovations and collaborations, and the healthcare sector is further accelerating this space with its advancements. As one of the leading hospitals in the UAE, we are committed to bringing some of the best technologies to this region and are confident that this new center for bone and joint will help patients access effective and efficient treatment models,” said Mrs. Ghada Sawalmah of Gargash Hospital.

The CORI Robotics Surgical System simplifies the surgical process with pinpoint accuracy to place the knee implants through real-time imaging, carefully treating the soft tissues to attain optimized alignment and balance, which significantly improves the natural function and life expectancy of the knee, over regular, conventional joint replacement surgery. There will be less pain, reduced risk of muscle damage, less rehabilitation time leading to an earlier, smoother return to an active lifestyle.

Another key offering is structural spine surgeries. For patients with back pain with conditions that fail to be medically treated such as degenerative discs, scoliosis, kyphosis, spinal column deformities, infection, fractures and herniated discs, structural spine surgeries help correct spinal deformities, speed recovery, minimize post-operative pain and improve recovery with excellent clinical outcomes.

“We are glad to associate with Gargash Hospital. Meitra has a strong reputation in Orthopaedics, and our international launch in Dubai with Gargash Hospital is a significant milestone in bringing quality healthcare to patients in the UAE and GCC. I am confident that this partnership will continue to make strides in the right direction, and we will be able to positively impact more lives going forward,” said Mr. Faizal E Kottikollon of Meitra Hospital.

Meitra Hospital is an advanced quaternary care facility, with the vision of driving patient- centric care through integrated practice units called Centers of Excellence (COE).

Led by Dr George Abraham, Chairman of the Department of Orthopedics at Meitra, the team at the Center of Excellence for Bone and Joint in Dubai will comprise of Dr. Sameer Ali Paravath, Senior Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Head of Joint Replacement and Arthroscopy, who is credited to have performed more than 400 total knee replacement surgeries in the last six months enabled by the 2nd generation CORI Robotics Surgical System, for the first time in South Asia. The team will also be joined by full-time consultant Dr Shaji P. Khuzhiyil, Specialist Orthopedic Surgeon. For spine surgery, Dr Vinod V, Head & Senior Consultant of Spine Surgery, who has performed over 2000 minimally invasive and complex spine surgeries ranging from base of skull to tail bone of various conditions, will operate on a visiting basis.

