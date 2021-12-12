PHOTO
Sharjah : A unique mask-making workshop that enabled participants to visualise many elements of their colourful and richly detailed creations in augmented reality was a prime attraction at the Sharjah Events Festival.
Kids under 12 lined up with their parents in long queues awaiting their turn at the creative workshop that combined light-hearted fun with practical lessons in designing, creating and colouring a full mask for themselves.
Three types of masks were created at the workshop, based on the age group of the participants. A simple mask with colourful prints that wraps the eyes had to be cut out from paper, while a more advanced activity involved lots of colouring and embellishing with accessories including coloured feathers.
The fish mask, with intricate decorations and a coloured medallion above the eyes, was futuristic. Designed for the digital age, children had to colour, cut out and glue the elements of the mask as they saw fit. To discover the augmented reality animation, participants had to download the Carnaval Augmente App and film the coloured medallion with their smart phones to activate the application.
Once the masks were crafted, children joined in the mirth of the hourly processions at the festival grounds that provided thrilling entertainment for families and visitors in a festive, fun atmosphere.
