Burj Khalifa lights up for regional launch of campaign

Dubai, UAE – Franklin Templeton has announced the launch of its global brand campaign, ‘Hello progressSM’, which reintroduces the Franklin Templeton brand and embodies the firm’s relentless focus on innovation and the belief that every change creates an opportunity to better meet client needs.

“After years of bringing together world-class specialist investment managers, including our successful acquisition of Legg Mason, and harnessing technology and driving innovation, Franklin Templeton is a different business today,” said Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton.

Rick Andrews, head of global marketing for Franklin Templeton, said, “Franklin Templeton has a new story to tell. We now offer more boutique specialization on a global scale. Our clients have access to the specialist expertise they need, while enjoying the confidence that comes with working with a firm of our size. We know that what we offer investors is more distinct than ever.”

In addition to its landmark acquisition of Legg Mason, Franklin Templeton has bolstered its alternative and fixed income capabilities through strategic acquisitions, and has also added sophisticated investment and wealth technology to deliver customized portfolios for clients.

Sandeep Singh, Regional Head, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Franklin Templeton and based in Dubai, said, “As one of the world’s largest global asset managers with over $1.5 trillion in assets under management[1], the new Franklin Templeton combines 75 years of investment experience, a breadth of capabilities and strategies and a commitment to innovation. Having been present in the Middle East for more than two decades, we are very proud of our legacy and are committed to building on it moving forward, with innovation and client centricity as top priorities.”

To unveil the regional version of the new brand campaign in the Middle East, a high impact, three-minute show illuminated the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world with the largest display surface globally. ‘Hello progressSM’ is also appearing in leading print, online and social media platforms in the region, and on out of home screens in the Dubai International Financial Centre, over a period of three months.

‘Hello progressSM’also launches in the U.S., EMEA and select Americas and APAC markets in January, and in other Americas and APAC markets in February. It is designed to reach a broad audience, including investors, financial advisors, gatekeepers and global financial institutions.

The Franklin Templeton brand campaign ads feature short, one- and two-word headlines that are immediately paid off in the subhead. This approach is meant to communicate the key messages in a surprising, engaging fashion. For example:

Hello progress – Our two-word philosophy.

Bigandsmall – It’s not an actual word. But.we actually offer it.

You’re special – That’s why we specialise.

Greeeeeen – We offer more ways for our clients to invest sustainably.

New Fashioned – Delivering tomorrow’s solutions for 75 years and counting.

Adaptability – Funnily enough, it’s the one thing we’re pretty rigid about.

Short-term – We’ve spent three generations avoiding this.

Different – Because diverse thinking gets noticed.

Videos and other related content can be viewed at the ’Hello progress’ microsite.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

This material does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to apply for securities. Investors should seek professional financial advice and obtain a full explanation of any proposed investment before making a decision to invest. Investments involve risks. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Not all products and services available in all jurisdictions.

Issued by Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Limited. Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Limited is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Dubai office: Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Limited, The Gate, East Wing, Level 2, Dubai International Financial Centre, P.O. Box 506613, Dubai, U.A.E., Tel.: +9714-4284100 Fax:+9714-4284140.

Copyright © 2022. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

[1] As of December 31, 2021.

