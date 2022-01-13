More than 800 delegates representing over 50 countries are expected to attend the landmark event, including government and business leaders, policymakers and investors from Latin America, Caribbean and GCC regions.

Organised by Dubai Chambers in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, GBF Latin America bears the theme Towards a Resilient Future, and centres on three pillars: Reform, Empower and Grow.

Dubai, UAE : Dubai Chambers is preparing to host the fourth edition of the Global Business Forum Latin America (GBF Latin America) in Dubai on March 23-24, 2022, the region’s largest dedicated business conference exploring new avenues of economic cooperation between the UAE, Latin America and the Caribbean region.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, GBF Latin America 2022 is organised in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, and the forum will be hosted at the world’s expo’s Dubai Exhibition Centre.

More than 800 delegates representing over 50 countries are expected to attend GBF Latin America, including government and business leaders, policymakers and investors from Latin America, the Caribbean and GCC regions. The high-level forum is one of the largest and most anticipated business events taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Bearing the theme Towards a Resilient Future, the forum will put the spotlight on reforms reshaping Latin American and Caribbean economies and new initiatives and efforts to position the regions for growth in the post-Covid era and beyond.

The forum centres on three pillars, namely Reform, Empower and Grow – as it aims to examine changing business dynamics in Latin America brought about by economic reforms, discuss new ways to support SMEs and entrepreneurs in the region, capitalise on new growth opportunities in the post-Covid digital world and utilise trade, foreign investment and regional integration as tools to drive sustainable growth.

“GBF Latin America 2022 takes place an opportune time as countries in the region emerge from the pandemic and adopt progressive strategies to future-proof their economies and build cross-border partnerships and drive sustainable growth. While challenges remain, there are also huge opportunities, especially with growth sectors showing strong potential at the moment such as digital economy, healthcare, logistics and technology,” said H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers.

He described GBF Latin America as an ideal platform to showcase new business opportunities in promising Latin American and Caribbean markets, regions which offer huge trade and investment potential, and noted that Expo 2020 Dubai will only add to the significance and impact of the forum.

“The upcoming forum builds remarkable progress achieved by previous editions of the flagship event, which were held in Dubai and Panama and built bridges between business communities in both regions,” he said, adding that the forum cements Dubai’s position as a preferred for Latin American and Caribbean companies to expand their reach to promising markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Having identified Latin America as a region of great potential, Dubai Chamber hosted the first edition of GBF Latin America in 2016 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

GBF Latin America is part of Dubai Chamber’s flagship Global Business Forum series that was launched in 2013, which also explored economic potential in Africa and the ASEAN region.

