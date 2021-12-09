Abu Dhabi, UAE: Calling all racing fans! Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is the perfect place to get revved up and soak up the Formula 1 spirit ahead of the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here’s a line-up of six F1-themed rides and attractions at the World’s Leading Theme Park to get guests of all ages excited for an adrenaline-filled weekend:

First, guests are guaranteed to sharpen their racing skills at Karting Academy, the region’s first electric go-kart circuit featuring an incredible 290-meter-long track. Ferrari fans can earn their racing stripes and walk away feeling like real champions.

Next, those with a need for speed are in for an indescribable ride, running at 240km/hr in 4.9 seconds on Formula Rossa. The world’s fastest rollercoaster offers guests and families a front-row simulation of the Formula 1 experience.

Little ones are never left behind at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s Family Zone. The colorful two-seater race car at Speedway Race will make young champions feel like they’re on top of the world once they hop aboard and watch as the lights flash over them.

Kids are free to let their inner racing champion fly with Junior Grand Prix. After clear and thorough instructions from specialists, junior competitors get behind the wheel and experience some F1 fun.

At the Scuderia Challenge, guests can max out their F1 potential and experience first-hand what it is like to train like a Ferrari driver! The attraction consists of three advanced simulators including the F1 Simulator, F1 2.0 Simulator and the Ferrari F430 GT Simulator.

Rolling their way to an authentic racing experience, guests of all ages will get to be part of Ferrari’s pit crew with the Tyre Change Experience where the ticking clock is the only thing between them and the finish line!

For more information and to book tickets, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.

-Ends-

About Ferrari World Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.

In 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Since opening, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 45 awards. Most recently, the park was named ‘Best Tourist Attraction in Middle East’ at the International Travel Awards, and ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2021’ at the World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year. Additionally, the park’s Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences won a Gold award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

