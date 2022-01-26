Ford F-150, which celebrated 45 consecutive years as the top-selling truck in the US, continued its steady growth in the region

Middle East has witnessed an overall year-on-year growth of 127%

DUBAI, UAE: Ford recorded another successful year of 2021 sales in the Middle East, with its Taurus, all-new F-150 and Expedition performing particularly well across a number of markets in the region in their respective segments and an overall year-on-year growth of 127%.

Chris Noel, Managing Director, Ford Middle East, said, “I would credit our positive 2021 results to our continued ability to offer the products and service our customers love and want from us, in spite of challenging market conditions. Our broad range of nameplates fulfil a variety of consumer needs.

“I would also like to thank our valued distributor partners across the region for their ongoing commitment and support towards achieving these results.”

At a regional level, the Taurus, Ford’s best-selling vehicle in the Middle East, performed particularly well in the UAE’s Mid-Size Saloon category, with a remarkable 526% year-on-year growth for the nameplate. In Saudi Arabia, sales were up more than 70% across the kingdom, while Kuwait saw numbers up 125%. Meanwhile, Oman (62%) and Bahrain (42%) all recorded positive figures.

In the Full-Size Pickup Truck category, the F-150 – America’s bestselling truck for 45 consecutive years – saw its popularity continue to rise across the Middle East. The all-new F-150 nameplate launch in the region in 2021, with an enthusiastic consumer response translating into strong sales. The truck, which was Ford’s second highest-selling nameplate, recorded its strongest sales growth in Iraq, at 47%, followed by the UAE (34%) and Kuwait (27%).

In the smaller segment of pickup trucks, the Ford Ranger built on 2020’s strong performance with impressive year-on-year growth in several Middle Eastern markets. It more than tripled sales in Kuwait (322%); saw 120% growth in Iraq; sold an additional 78% and 130% with our Saudi distribution partners; and grew by more than two-thirds in Oman (67%).

The Expedition, Ford’s third highest-selling nameplate, recorded strong growth in the SUV segment in the Gulf region. Bahrain led with 54% growth, closely followed by Kuwait, on 52%. The UAE also saw a positive increase in sales figures, which were up 22%.

In the commercial van category, the Transit saw robust growth across two key GCC markets – Qatar (147%) and Kuwait (119%). The vehicle remains America’s top-selling commercial van.

One of Ford’s highlights of 2021 was the successful launch of the Bronco in the Middle East towards the end of the year. Built to withstand the region’s most extreme conditions with rugged durability at its core, the Bronco has seen demand booming since landing in the Middle East.

“We have seen a passionate response from drivers across the region since we launched the Bronco,” said Noel.

“After closing a successful 2021, we have high expectations in place for 2022 for the region – particularly with the Bronco now available here.

Ford will be launching a number of exciting new nameplates in the Middle East this year across a range of vehicle segments. We will continue capitalizing on our strengths, modernizing every aspect of our business, treating our customers like family and improving user experiences.

“We also remain committed to delivering distinctive products and services while treating our relationship with customers the way we should: Always-on.”

