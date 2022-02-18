Innovative projects range from tourism to culture and culinary initiatives, as well as entertainment and gaming

Dubai, UAE: The Medyaf Entrepreneurship programme, a flagship collaboration between the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) nationalisation division Medyaf, and the Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy, has witnessed the graduation of the first cohort of future entrepreneurs.

The Medyaf Entrepreneurship initiative that aims to support Emiratis, as they strive to succeed in the world of business has seen the successful graduation of prospective Emirati entrepreneurs who will embark upon a career within the tourism, culture and culinary sectors, as well as entertainment, video gaming and floristry industries.

The Medyaf Entrepreneurship initiative, launched in June 2021, is a comprehensive programme which supports young Emirati talent with a robust framework of specialised training programmes and networking opportunities, whilst also offering technical, administrative, and logistical support from the project’s inception through until launch. Besides, the Medyaf Entrepreneurship initiative enables participants to acquire funding for their ideas via Dubai Next, the first governmental digital crowdfunding platform, as well as facilitating access to services and introductions to potential partners.

Mariam Al Maeeni, Director of Industry Nationalisation at Dubai College of Tourism, said: “We are delighted to witness the graduation of the first cohort of talented students from the Medyaf Entrepreneurship programme, which is testament to the continuous and successful collaboration between Medyaf and Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy. We are committed to supporting local talent and entrepreneurs as they transition from inception to launching commercial activities, to scaling up for future success. We are proud to support their entrepreneurial journey and offer them a supportive framework that will allow them to take advantage of the diverse opportunities available across the tourism sector. We are committed to providing a comprehensive consultation training programme, in addition to supporting their ventures and empowering them to reach the highest level possible, whilst encouraging UAE youth to enter the tourism sector.”

Ibtihal Al Naji, Director of Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy, the educational division of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development (Dubai SME), said: “The Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy was established to encourage and support Emirati entrepreneurs by empowering them with knowledge, increasing their expertise in the business world, expanding their capabilities and honing their talents so that they can overcome challenges and turn them into tangible opportunities. In addition, the academy aims to support young talent by helping them achieve their goals from launching new projects or developing existing ones. Dubai boasts an integrated and pioneering business environment and an advanced tourism sector that contributes greatly to supporting ideas and transforming them into successful businesses that help diversify the emirate’s economy.”

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development (Dubai SME) focuses on advancing the entrepreneurship culture, and at the same time incentivising entrepreneurs to generate innovative ideas and projects that support the vision of making Dubai the best city in the world to live, work in or visit. It also seeks to encourage youths to consider promising sectors such as tourism as an optimal option for their future careers, whilst enabling young entrepreneurs to launch innovative projects.

Participants’ perspective

Mohammed Al Hajeri, one of the graduates of the Medyaf Entrepreneurship initiative, said: “I used to be a hotel manager, but after the pandemic, I considered launching my own project called “Culture Eyes” which is based on exploring Dubai via an authentic and engaging Emirati experience. Through this initiative, I have acquired the necessary information and knowledge that will take my project to new levels. I want to thank the people in charge of the initiative for their constant support.”

Asmaa Al Hamesha, another graduate of the initiative, said: “For many years I have considered establishing a project that provides activities that suit both children and mothers, particularly since I’m a mother of three myself and I always seek activities where the mother can find some privacy and comfort, and at the same time the children will be entertained in a safe and fun environment. I had heard about the informative programs and advice provided by the initiative, so I joined it to get the desired benefit. I’m so happy that I joined, and I would like to thank everyone involved in it who provided me with all the information and advice that I needed which helped me overcome challenges and put me on the right track for launching my project.”

Medyaf aims to attract and train Emiratis for suitable careers in the tourism sector to help further enhance the destination offering and visitor experience. To achieve this, Medyaf develops specialised courses and training programmes specifically designed for Emiratis to enhance their capabilities and hone their skills, and to enable them to be a part of the next generation tourism workforce.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022