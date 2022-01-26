Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and the MENA’s largest manufacturer of hygienic paper products, was awarded the “Labor Award” for the 'Best Work Environment' category for large companies in the Labor Awards ceremony organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia. The company received the recognition following its exceptional performance in proving superior work environment standards.

The award was presented to FHH at a ceremony held recently in the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh. The Labor Award, launched by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, KSA, under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, aims to encourage businesses in the private sector to create an ideal and competitive work environment as well as attract local talents to accelerate Saudization.

James Michael Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer of Fine Hygienic Holding, said: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award, which is a testament to our efforts and initiatives to improve our work environment and take good care of our people. We are also proud to be contributing to the strategies which aim to expand the opportunities in the labor market for the youth in Saudi Arabia through offering a competitive workplace. We are positive that this recognition will further enhance FHH’s capabilities and accelerate the growth of our business. The work environment at FHH, which follows global standards and compliance with labor laws and regulations, has attracted many local talents in Saudi Arabia, thus contributing effectively towards Saudization in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.”

Lafferty added: “On this occasion, we also express our appreciation to H.E. Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, for this initiative to encourage collaboration between the government and the private sector and provide benchmark for the ideal work environment that everyone can follow.”

FHH was selected for the award based on a survey conducted among 20 per cent of its workforce in KSA and after passing the inspection visits from the government.

It is worth mentioning that FHH is committed to developing initiatives and programs to enhance its work environment in line with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s directives to support Saudization efforts and to comply with global standards.

