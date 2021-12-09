Initiative offers special tourism packages, including hotel accommodation, events, and activities for various tourist destinations in the emirate.

Sharjah, UAE: – The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) launched its 10-week ‘Find Your Sharjah’ campaign on December 9, 2021, offering visitors to the emirate special tourism packages, including hotel accommodation, events, and activities.

Launched by SCTDA in collaboration with a network of strategic partners in Sharjah’s tourism and hospitality sector, the initiative aims to promote the diverse tourism offering in the emirate and highlight its cultural, family, environmental, and historical attractions.

From December 9 to February 19, 2022, the initiative will provide special offers and integrated tourism packages for residents and visitors of all categories, in partnership with hotel establishments in the emirate and various tourist destinations. By providing opportunities for visitors to explore Sharjah in their own way with packages tailored specifically for them, the campaign aims to cement Sharjah’s position as an integrated and world-class family destination.

The campaign website findyoursharjah.com offers domestic and international tourists 10 weeks of special offers, tourism packages, and unprecedented accommodation experiences in key areas of the Emirate of Sharjah, including: the City of Sharjah, the Central Region, and the East Coast, at competitive prices.

Aiming to attract tourists and visitors to stay in Sharjah hotels and enjoy the emirate’s array of attractions, the offers combine hotel stays with activities and events for tourist destinations in the emirate, with the packages including discounted hotel rates, activities, and tickets for tourist destinations, in addition to special reduced prices for restaurants and entertainment.

His Excellency Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, stressed that the Emirate of Sharjah possesses tremendous tourism potential that make it an well-rounded destination for tourists from all countries around the world, thanks to the forward-thinking vision of its wise leadership, which has worked for years to develop the tourism sector, directing investment into major projects and outstanding destinations that keep pace with the emirate’s tourism growth and meet the aspirations of its visitors.

“With the ‘Find your Sharjah’ campaign, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority seeks to further promote the emirate as a touristic, entertainment, and cultural destination, providing visitors and tourists with exceptional options and experiences that allow them to explore the emirate and its activities, according to their personal preferences,” H.E. added.

“It introduces them to the tourist attractions and the distinctive diversity of tourism products in the Emirate of Sharjah, from adventure and eco-tourism to heritage, culture, arts, entertainment, and many more. We also aim to enhance the performance of the hotel sector in the emirate in parallel with the global recovery of the tourism sector and our plans to ensure the Sharjah tourism sector bounces back and reopens, all while maintaining precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all visitors,” he continued.

During the campaign, visitors to Sharjah can choose from several packages and benefit from the unique and exclusive offers. This includes multiple packages, including the Exclusive Entertainment Package, which includes hotel accommodations and offers for destinations, and the Exclusive Activities Package, which also includes hotel stays along with activities.

Meanwhile, the Exclusive Food & Beverage Package provides visitors with hotel accommodation and offers for restaurants and cafés, while the Exclusive Luxury Package includes exclusive experiences with accommodation in luxury hotels. This is in addition to the Exclusive Hotel Accommodation Package, which includes accommodation in the city's hotels at competitive prices.

The ‘Find your Sharjah’ campaign targets tourists and visitors from the UAE and abroad, whose interests range from family tourism to outdoor activities, food, heritage, culture, nature, beaches, self-discovery, museums, and much more.

The list of hotels participating in the campaign includes Sheraton Sharjah, Kingfisher Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton, Centro Sharjah, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, Oceanic Khorfakkan, Marbella Resort, Al Bait Hotel, Sharjah Grand Hotel, Al Badayer Oasis Resort, and Moon Lodge. As for the list of destinations and events, it includes several attractions and activities developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), in addition to many restaurants and cafés throughout the emirate.

