Sharjah: A delegation from the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Consultative Council of Sharjah recently visited Sharjah Investors Services Center (Saeed), an affiliate of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) to discuss the role played by the center in enhancing the growing investment environment in Sharjah, by facilitating the procedures for establishing and doing business and developing a supportive and attractive investment environment for local and foreign investors.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, received the delegation headed by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chairman of the Council’s Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, and included HE Maryam Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Committee Rapporteur, Committee Member; H.E. Suhail Salem Suwaidan Al Kaabi, Committee Member; H.E. Abdullah Ibrahim Musa, Committee Member; H.E. Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Al Kous, Committee Member; and Amna Salem Bassib, Secretary of the Committee.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh and Marwan Saleh Alichla, General Manager of Saeed, accompanied the delegates on a tour of the Center’s departments, and gave an insight into the services offered to investors and business owners to establish their companies, and discussed how it facilitates and ensures completion of all transactions in record time and in an efficient manner.

The two parties discussed ways to enhance Sharjah’s position as a vital hub of foreign investment and exchanged ideas and experiences that support the development of diverse business sectors in the emirate. The meeting aimed to achieve the objectives of the Consultative Council of Sharjah’s Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, and consolidate its role in communicating with all stakeholders to support the emirate’s sustainable economic environment.

Enhance growth opportunities

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa conveyed the greetings of the Chairman and members of the Consultative Council to the Center employees, lauding the center's tremendous efforts to help enhance the economic position of the Emirate of Sharjah as a business-friendly environment and a regional gateway to global markets.

Al Midfa added: "The committee, as part of the Consultative Council's plans for the third regular session of the tenth legislative term, was keen to organize this visit to foster communication with all sectors concerned with economic affairs to work together to enhance growth opportunities."

This is in line with the aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop investment opportunities in various sectors, strengthen the UAE’s march and achieve its aspirations for the next fifty years.

Al Midfa underscored the significance of the role of Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in achieving Sharjah's aspiration to bring about a paradigm shift towards attracting further foreign investment in various sectors to capitalize on the services provided by the emirate and its integrated environment for investment.

Building bridges of communication

“Meetings with entities dedicated to improving Sharjah’s financial and economic affairs helps in identifying the ideal ways to nurture Sharjah’s investment environment. Such meetings helps in keeping pace with the rapid developments in the business world and help stimulate the inclusive development process under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The comprehensive progress that Sharjah is currently witnessing is the fruition of the joint efforts of all government entities in the emirate which seek to further inclusive economic growth and prosperity,” said Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah.

Pillars of economic growth

For his part, Marwan Saleh Alichla said: “Foreign investment is one of the key pillars of Sharjah's economic growth. The government of Sharjah’s efforts have supported the concept of integrated economic development where all entities enhance each other under one pioneering umbrella.”

“We are keen to benefit from the expertise and experiences of Sharjah’s entities and bodies to achieve our goals and create a world-class platform that provides investors with all facilities and streamlined solutions to ensure a smooth set up of their businesses in a robust and thriving ecosystem. This aims to build on Sharjah’s pro-investor status and promote a wide range of business and investment sectors in the emirate,” he added.

Concluding the visit, the delegation lauded the comprehensive solutions offered by the Sharjah Investors Services Center (Saeed) and noted its role in bolstering the investment environment in Sharjah by serving as a one-stop window to facilitate business and provide stakeholders with all government and administrative services related to trade licences and business sectors.

