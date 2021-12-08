Dubai : The final weekend of the Etisalat Beach Canteen 2021 is just around the corner and visitors can expect an even grander celebration during these final few days (9 – 11 December, 2021) of the beachside dining popup.

The Jumeirah Beach (behind Sunset Mall) has been among the most happening places in Dubai with guests enjoying a plethora of exciting workshops, amazing live entertainment, scintillating children’s activities, and the most delicious food. Part of the UAE’s official Golden Jubilee festivities, the event has been organized by the Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Details of all activities, shows, and live performances scheduled for the concluding weekend of the Etisalat Beach Canteen 2021 are provided below.

Thursday (9 December) will begin with The Great City Parade led by famous animated characters Modesh and Dana. Later on, Modesh Meet & Greet will give the guests an opportunity to interact with the much-loved characters. This will be followed by some Traditional Emirati Dance & Musical Performances in the afternoon.

At night, CZN Burak – The Game, which was launched recently at this event, is expected to take the excitement up several notches. The day will be closed out by Muhammad Samih and his band of highly gifted musicians taking the stage to perform a blend of traditional and modern Arab music featuring different Moroccan, Lebanese, Khaleeji, Kuwaiti, and Egyptian origin songs.

Like the day before, Friday (10 December) will also get underway with The Great City Parade. The schedule includes multiple sessions of Modesh Meet & Greet and Traditional Emirati Dance & Musical Performances throughout the afternoon and evening while the Splash & Dash setup from Oola Lab will enable the guests to have their very own signature perfume to celebrate the Emirati tradition of scents. The night will be capped off by an endearing solo performance by Yamane in addition to on stage competitions and exciting giveaways led by MC Mo ElTorky.

On Saturday (11 December), The Great City Parade will get the party started one last time. Afterwards, Ibby VK, the talented young folk, pop, RnB, and acoustic singer and songwriter, who calls Dubai home, will treat the audience to a scintillating live performance featuring his most popular numbers.

Moreover, the schedule on 11 December will include multiple time slots (afternoon, evening, and night) for Modesh Meet & Greet as well as Traditional Emirati Dance & Musical Performances.

Details of everything happening in the various zones at the Etisalat Beach Canteen 2021 can be found at https://www.beachcanteen.ae/.

-Ends-

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Tourism

mediarelations@dubaitourism.ae

[+971] 600 55 5559

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021