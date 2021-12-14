Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Fichte & Co Legal, one of the UAE’s leading law firms, recently concluded its successful participation in Seatrade Maritime Middle East 2021 (SMME). As part of the UAE Maritime Week, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the conference has been initiating vital discussions that will drive change in the industry. For the 2021 edition, in association with Fichte & Co., SMME introduced the ‘The Maritime Excellence Forum’ that took place today.

Moderated by Andrew Baird, Managing Partner, Dubai Office, Watson Farley & Williams (Middle East) LLP, the engaging panel discussion was titled ‘Restructuring your company for future growth’. Alessandro Tricoli of Fichte & Co., Chris Peters of Tristar Maritime (E Ships), Bilal Hasan Ashraf of National Bank of Fujairah, Anne Rousseau of Societe Generale and Ronan Nash of Safana Maritime highlighted the significance of vital financial restructuring and strategic considerations.

Jasmin Fichte, Managing Partner, Fichte & Co Legal said, “SMME is one of the leading industry events that has united the community of maritime professionals from across the Middle East since its inception in 2008. Fichte & Co has continually showcased its support to the event as it has brought about positive reform and knowledge exchange in the industry. We fully understand the legal sector is a key pillar of the maritime sector, yet there is excessive misinformation or lack thereof about laws, legislation, and regulations. To ensure a competitive maritime industry in the UAE and the Middle East, it is essential to educate the industry about these subjects. I firmly believe that we have successfully managed to do so with this collaboration.”

Reviewing maritime laws and risks

The maritime industry is extremely dynamic. This has led to several changes and amends to the regulations and laws that govern the sector. Industry dialogue and knowledge sharing are essential to ensure that organisations and professionals are aware of the newest regulations and adhere to the best legal practices. Thus, to contribute to the industry's success, panelists touched upon several topics, including restructuring to attract finance, Poseidon Principles and alternative finance.

Alessandro Tricoli, Partner, Fichte & Co Legal said, “Maritime law and finance are topics of prime importance in the maritime industry. Expert guidance is essential for organisations to function smoothly while complying with the several amendments that are made to maritime rules. By organising The Maritime Excellence Forum, we aimed to bridge the gap between knowledge and action in the industry. Hence, we united experts in maritime law, finance and insurance to discuss opportunities that will enable the UAE to continue evolving into a competent maritime business centre. We are certain that the forum will help stakeholders make informed decisions, identify key growth opportunities and future-proof their business.”

“It was an honour being a part of the esteemed panel at The Maritime Excellence Forum. The platform allowed us to reflect on critical questions that the industry is surrounded by in terms of legalities and legislation. This involves difficulties in changing crew, reducing emissions from maritime transport and the correlation between finance and shipping, among other subjects.” explained Chris Peters, CEO, Tristar Maritime Logistics.

Bilal Hasan Ashraf, Sector Head, Energy & Marine, National Bank of Fujairah said, “Shipping financing is a critical topic in the maritime industry due to the high-risk markets and volatility in terms of freight rates and asset prices raises. It is an important source of capital for industry and is necessary to attract newer organisations and promote the progress of the sector. Participating in this forum has helped me share valuable insights about shipping finance with the attendees.”

Seatrade Maritime Middle East, scheduled to conclude tomorrow will also shed light on topics like seafarer safety, the supply chain of the future, digitalisation and data, regulation updates and decarbonisation and sustainable shipping.

About Fichte & Co. Legal:

Fichte & Co is one of the UAE’s leading law firms launched in 2005 with its offices in Dubai. Driven by passion, professionalism, and a team of over 25 dedicated local and international lawyers and counsel, Fichte & Co is a force to be reckoned with and the ‘go-to’ firm for legal advice and business support. Landmark cases include being the first law firm to successfully enforce an International Arbitration Award in the UAE Courts under the NY Convention.

