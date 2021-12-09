Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Fichte & Co Legal, one of the UAE’s leading law firms, recently participated in The International Superyacht Summit 2021, held under the patronage of P&O Marinas. One of the most anticipated events in the yachting tourism sector, the Summit is initiated and co-organised by Fabulous Yachts. As one of the key sponsors of the event, Fichte reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the progress of the thriving superyacht sector in the UAE and the GCC region.

Jasmin Fichte, Managing Partner at Fichte & Co Legal, shared expert insights in one of the sessions titled, ‘The optimal superyacht business landscape in the Gulf: What’s needed?’ on day two of the Summit. Fichte highlighted the opportunities that lie in the yachting industry of the Middle East, shedding light on the requirements to boost the sector.

The UAE, a leading yachting hub

The leisure boating industry worldwide is seeing an uptick, especially since the onset of the pandemic. Specifically, the Middle Eastern market is one of the fastest-growing, owing to increased investments and innovative development projects. Among the GCC countries, the UAE, driven by marine tourism, is a thriving market for leisure boats and superyachts. With the constant advancements, the emirate of Dubai and the UAE have established themselves as exclusive and luxurious yachting destinations.

Jasmin Fichte, Managing Partner, Fichte & Co Legal, said “Despite the several market challenges, the superyacht segment has showcased its significance globally. According to an April 2021 report from Grand View Research, the global yacht market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2 per cent from 2021 to 2028. This growth will have a trickle effect on the UAE and the GCC markets, where tourism enhances economic growth. Countries like the UAE have capitalised on this by consistently upgrading their yachting and superyacht infrastructure. This has positioned it as one of the most prominent yachting destinations globally. The UAE's marinas are among the most advanced and the finest.”

Fichte added, “With that said, yachts and superyachts are assets of much value. They are governed by changing laws and regulations, which is why it is essential to ensure that the industry has a robust legal framework in place to secure the future of the industry. Over the years, we at Fichte & Co have been helping industry stakeholders understand their goals, protecting their every interest in terms of yachting. Speaking at the Summit was a great experience as it gave me the opportunity to share our expertise in creating a sustainable and optimised future for the yachting sector. Such conversations are integral to creating awareness and facilitating the sector's growth.”

The 2021 edition that concludes today focused on two themes. The first highlighted the superyacht marina developments, their role in empowering lifestyle and tourism, and the elite yachting industry. The second focused on emerging trends in superyacht ownership and how builders can cater to the needs of young yacht owners and charterers.

