Dubai: Fakeeh University Hospital, a world-class healthcare and academic facility in the UAE, has become the first private hospital in the UAE to join Terra Carta, the global business proposition launched by His Royal Highness Prince Charles of Wales.

Launched in January 2021, Terra Carta is a global proposition from the Sustainable Markets Initiative that provides a roadmap to 2030 for businesses to move towards an ambitious and sustainable future; one that will harness the power of Nature combined with the transformative power, innovation and resources of the private sector.

Fakeeh University Hospital, which has already been awarded Gold LEED certification in March last year, has a long-standing commitment towards being an environmentally friendly facility.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Chief Executive Officer, Fakeeh University Hospital said: “At Fakeeh University Hospital, we are committed to a future that is more sustainable and puts nature, people and the planet first. As sustainability and healthcare go hand-in-hand, we are honored to be one of the first UAE hospitals to be involved in the Terra Carta initiative. Together, we are making positive progress in moving towards a more sustainable future while providing the best possible care for our patients.”

Sustainability has become an increasingly important pillar in almost all business strategies worldwide. According to Deloitte, 97% of 2,000 CEOs surveyed expressed that their companies have already felt the negative impacts of climate change, while 63% have said that their organizations are concerned about the continuous harm it could continue to cause. Fakeeh University Hospital is keen on making a sustainable impact on the global and local environment and with the Terra Carta charter, it plans to follow the roadmap to become increasingly responsible within the community.

In its first year, Terra Carta was able to gain support of almost 450 CEOs including Amazon, Pepsico and Bank of America. The initiative plans to work towards impactful changes to help the climate by implementing three strategic priorities which includes a shift in business models, mobilized financial systems and creating an environment that attracts investment.

The Terra Carta is an agreement developed by recommendations and insights from global business leaders across all sectors. This charter will continuously help aid and shed light on sustainable progress around the world. It covers many different opportunities including bringing the private sector together to provide leadership, inspiration and a catalyst for change. It also identifies critical areas where more work is required.

This marks as a great opportunity for Fakeeh University Hospital to be recognized for their ongoing efforts in sustainability.

About Fakeeh University Hospital

Fakeeh University Hospital is a hospital and medical university brought by the pioneering Saudi healthcare provider group, Fakeeh Care. With a rich legacy of over four decades, Fakeeh Care is committed to delivering medical excellence and championing outstanding research in the UAE. Fakeeh University Hospital is a 350-bed state-of-the-art facility, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, which has the capacity to provide primary, secondary, and tertiary care to more than 700,000 patients a year. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology and smart systems that are built to meet the unique needs of the hospital and UAE patients. Fakeeh University Hospital uses innovative diagnostic technology, advanced data-assisted, and automated medication dispensing systems, which combined with leading medical experts, make patient diagnoses, and care precise and efficient. In the coming years, operating as a teaching hospital in Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital will provide world-class medical education to the future generations of doctors in the UAE, expand the medical horizons of practicing healthcare experts, while also bringing the latest research to its patients. The hospital is a benchmark for medical collaboration, international affiliations, and combines medical education with evidence-based medicine in a modern environment. For more information, visit www.fuh.care.

About Terra Carta

The Terra Carta takes its name from the historic Magna Carta, which inspired a belief in human rights and liberties over 800 years ago, and aims to reunite people and the planet, giving fundamental rights and value to nature, thus ensuring a durable legacy for the next generation. The Terra Carta provides a roadmap to 2030 for businesses to move towards an ambitious and sustainable future; one that will harness the power of Nature combined with the transformative power, innovation, and resources of the private sector. The global business proposition outlines ten areas for action and comprises nearly 100 actions for business as the basis of a recovery plan that puts Nature, People, and the Planet at the heart of global value creation. For more information, visit https://www.sustainable-markets.org/terra-carta

