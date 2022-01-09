PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, UAE : "Extreme Weekends", a series of astonishing live motorcycle shows taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, has begun with thrilling shows on its first weekend, and will continue until 30th of January.
On day one of the event, four world-renowned bikers performed mind-boggling stunts on a special track set near the Emirates Fountain, amid the excitement and thrill of visitors and audiences.
"Extreme Weekends" activities take place throughout the month of January with two daily shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, featuring some of the most famous motorcyclists in the world who will perform breathtaking live performances and stunts.
The Sheikh Zayed Festival includes many zones and various cultural and recreational activities, including the Year of 50 Zone, Memories of a Nation Exhibition, Agricultural Oasis Exhibition, Al Forsan Sports Resort, Funfair City, Miracle Garden and Glow Garden, pavilions showcasing cultures from around the world, in addition to a series of world-class folkloric, carnival and entertainment events, competitions and firework shows that lit up the Al Wathba sky every Saturday at 22:00.
