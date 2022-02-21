DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- With the purpose of promoting Peruvian exports and incoming tourism, expanding foreign investment and consolidating the position of the country's image, the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) will organize the business roundtable EXPO PERU DUBAI 2022 within the framework of the Universal Exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.

This edition of EXPO PERU will be the largest in recent years, bringing together 100 SMEs from the 25 regions of the country within the export sectors (functional foods, fresh foods, handicrafts, cotton and alpaca clothing, jewelry, decoration, various manufactures) and business investments (food industries, tourism, textiles, high technology, manufacturing, renewable energy, forestry or metalworking).

As well as tourism (tour operators, airlines, OTAs, search engines), with the purpose of generating business, establishing strategic alliances and contributing to consolidate commercial relations between Peru and the Middle Eastern market.

“The EXPO PERU that will be held within the framework of Peru's National Day at the Universal Exhibition, will have the objective of expanding and consolidating the presence of Peru’s commercial offer in the Middle East, taking into account that the United Arab Emirates are strategic to enter to the markets of the Persian Gulf”, said Amora Carbajal, executive president of PROMPERÚ.

The head of the promoting entity also added that this commercial promotion tool will seek to position Peru as a provider of quality products and services, an attractive tourist destination, and a country with a good international image that is reliable for the generation of business and investment opportunities.

The business roundtable is part of the promotional effort carried out by PROMPERÚ in the Arab market, which goes hand in hand with the participation in the Arab Health and Gulfood 2022 fairs. The goal is to reach US$70 million in business and tourism by 2024.

It is important to mention that the first edition of EXPO PERU DUBÁI was held in 2019 with the participation of 47 companies which closed deals for US$ 22.64 million. This activity highlighted the first stone of the Peruvian pavilion at the Universal Expo.

EXPO PERU DUBAI 2022 will be held on the 8th to 9th of March 2022 at Expo Dubai, interested parties can register now at: https://peruexpodubai.com/business-events/expo-perú-dubai

