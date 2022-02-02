DUBAI: This Saturday, 5th February, will see the Terry Fox Run weave its way through the world pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. The popular cancer research event returns to Dubai to mark World Cancer Day and bring to a close Expo’s Health and Wellness Week.

The charity family fun run is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, and Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation, who supported the very first Terry Fox Run in Dubai in 1994. Expo organizers hope the event will shine a spotlight on the need for collective action against one of medicine’s toughest challenges.

The Terry Fox Run is recognized around the world for its continued contribution to cancer research for more than four decades. It takes its name from a young Canadian university student who lost a leg to cancer. Wanting to give hope to cancer patients, the amputee athlete ran 5,373 km - close to a marathon every day for 143 days - to raise funds for cancer research. When he had to stop running due to the return of cancer, millions of people around the world decided to continue his quest by taking part in The Terry Fox Run. Now an annual event in 33 countries across five continents, the Terry Fox Run has evolved into the largest fundraising event in support of cancer research in the world.

Organized by Canadian Business Council Dubai and hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai to support Al Jalila Foundation, this year’s Terry Fox Run in Dubai continues its tradition as a 3 or 5km non-competitive family fun run. The event is open to all ages and abilities, and participants can choose to either run or walk the course; strollers are also welcome. In support of World Cancer Day, participants are encouraged to wear blue and orange too.

This year’s World Cancer Day, an annual initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), aims to raise awareness of the need to close the care gap. H.E. Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Managing Director of Expo 2020 Dubai said: “The Terry Fox Run at Expo 2020 Dubai is held in support of World Cancer Day and aims to inspire collective action against what remains a leading cause of death worldwide. While cancer does not discriminate, treating it remains a challenging and difficult journey for so many. The UAE remains committed to advancing medical research and innovation to improve quality of life for all and we are grateful to the Terry Fox Foundation for contributing to this important research.”

Since the first Dubai Terry Fox Run in 1994, the foundation has raised more than AED 8m for cancer research projects in the UAE. This year’s run at Expo 2020 Dubai aims to see even more pre-approved research projects get funded in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation.

“Cancer research in the UAE really gained momentum because of the Terry Fox Run and the longstanding support of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, to whom we remain eternally grateful. Cancer research is crucially important – it not only saves lives but gives hope to patients and those whose lives are affected by this disease. Through cancer research, we can also help to address some of the inequities in patient care. Participants in the Terry Fox Run and any other donors wanting to support the cause are warmly welcomed for their contribution, which can be made on the registration page for the event,” said Ara Sahakian, former executive director and volunteer consultant to the Terry Fox Foundation, who is currently in Dubai for the event.

Registration for the event is AED 100 per person, and free for children up to 17 years old. All participants will receive three Expo 2020 entry tickets allowing full access to the Expo site. All net proceeds from registration will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation to support cancer research projects in the UAE in partnership with the Terry Fox Foundation.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation said: “We are proud to partner with Terry Fox Foundation for the Dubai edition of the Terry Fox Run at Expo in support of cancer research in the UAE. Terry Fox is a symbol of hope for cancer patients; he started a global movement for cancer research and it is inspiring to see the annual run (and its cause) continue to grow every year around the world. Cancer continues to cut so many lives short and it is only through our investments in research that we can fight this devastating disease and improve patients’ quality of life.”

For the Canadian Business Council Dubai, organizer of this year’s edition, the Terry Fox Run is a charity event that is close to the hearts of so many Canadians.

Colin Beaton, Chairman of Canadian Business Council Dubai comments: “Terry Fox is a Canadian hero and his legacy is part of the Canadian DNA. We are honored to act on behalf of the Terry Fox Foundation to organize this special edition of the Terry Fox Run at Expo 2020 Dubai. Expo offers an incredible platform to bring together local and international communities in support of this very worthy cause. We’re all looking forward to this Saturday’s event and I hope everyone will participate, proudly wearing blue or orange, as we all come together for World Cancer Day and show our collective support for cancer research here in the UAE.”

In tribute to Terry Fox’s Canadian heritage, the Terry Fox Run will start and end at Jubilee Park, just beside the Canada Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Adding to the festival spirit of the run, post event celebrations include performances by a Canadian artist on the Jubilee stage as well as some special Canadian treats offered to all participants from the Canada Pavilion.

Experienced race management organizers will ensure all health and safety measures are in place, and will be supported by Al Jalila Foundation and Canadian University Dubai.

There are two ways to participate in the Dubai Terry Fox Run: in person at Expo 2020 Dubai or virtually through the website. For more information, or to register, visit: www.dubaiterryfoxrun.org.

-Ends-

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: @TerryFoxFoundation

Facebook: @TheTerryFoxFoundation

Twitter: @TerryFoxCanada

YouTube: @TerryFoxCanada

#TryLikeTerry #TerryFoxRun

#WorldCancerDay #CloseTheCareGap

About The Terry Fox Foundation

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.3 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry’s enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, The Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $850 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry’s Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

About Al Jalila Foundation

Al Jalila Foundation, a global healthcare philanthropic organisation dedicated to transforming lives, was founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai in April 2013, to position Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation.

Al Jalila Foundation supports medical treatment for individuals unable to afford quality healthcare; provides scholarships to nurture a home-grown generation of medical professionals and supports ground-breaking research that addresses health challenges prevalent in the region: cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity and mental health. In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Al Jalila Foundation expanded its research portfolio to address the coronavirus and other emerging diseases effecting mankind.

In August 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed inaugurated the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute, a AED 300 million multi-disciplinary research centre established by Al Jalila Foundation to lead as a beacon of hope for the UAE and the Arab region.

Al Jalila Foundation is named after Her Highness Sheikha Al Jalila Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Al Jalila Foundation is one of 33 member organisations under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives which embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to improve the Arab world through humanitarian, developmental and community work.

For more information please visit: www.aljalilafoundation.ae

About Canadian Business Council Dubai

The Canadian Business Council assists Canadian-related companies and professionals establishing or operating/working in Dubai and the UAE, through business networking and connections, information exchange, and a continued connection to Canada. ​

As one of the largest and most active UAE business councils and the biggest Canadian business council in the MENA region, CBC offers members the opportunity to build their business and government networks and also maintain a strong connection to Canada, through events, member discounts and other benefits and supports. It also offers sponsors an opportunity to access and connect with a substantial number of Canadian professionals and their networks.

https://www.cbc-dubai.com

Canada Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai



“Canada’s Expo 2020 theme, The Future in Mind, serves as a platform to promote opportunities for trade, investment, education, tourism and immigration, from across Canada’s provinces, territories and cities, and throughout all sectors of society. Canada’s participation highlights Canadian leadership in key sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, education, digitization, telemedicine, clean technology, agriculture, health sciences, aerospace and more. Canada’s approach to Expo 2020 Dubai is inspired by our core values of diversity, inclusion, human rights and gender equality as the foundation to building a prosperous and inclusive nation capable and intent on offering solutions to global challenges

For an immersive online experience of Canada's Pavilion visit:

https://www.thefutureinmind.ca/

https://www.lavenirentete.ca/

Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

To request interviews, images or videos please contact:

MOJO PR

canadaexpo@mojo-me.com

Jennifer Cook Mouna Oirda

jen@mojo-me.com mouna@mojo-me.com

Consulate General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

Akiko Onozuka, Public Affairs

Akiko.Onozuka@international.gc.ca

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022