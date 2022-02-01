The day witnessed the Expo bringing together the communities from all walks of life

Dubai: The two brothers Mohammed Al Alawi, 29 and Mazem Al Alwai, 25 were all smiles as they absorbed the magnificence of the Expo 2020, being held in Dubai, while they made a visit to the world’s grandest show.

Suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a genetic disorder characterized by generalized progressive muscular weakness, growth delays, heart problems and orthopedic complications, they are residents at NMC’s ProVita International Medical Centre, Al Ain, since 2014.

The long-term care provider, where most of the inmates at the facility are resident-patients, organizes such real-life experiences to them on a regular basis. Happiness that they get on account of such experiences help them stay connected with the mainstream world and the deep desire to make a comeback to near normal self gets to the fore.

“This trip to the Expo 2020 Dubai was not only entertaining and engaging but to experience such an exceptionally huge event hosted by the UAE, brought cheer and pride in us.”, said Mohammed, the elder of the two. Mazen, on the other hand, felt spell-bound at witnessing the grandeur and the spectacle and just said, “Nothing is impossible in my country.”

Michael Davis, NMC Healthcare CEO, said “The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as not merely the absence of disease, but a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being. We try to deliver these positive experiences to our long-term care patients to assist in their happiness, wellbeing, and quality of life. I've known Mazen and Mohammed for a long time and what better experience could these young men get than the Expo 2020. The UAE continuously brings optimism and hope to our patients.”

“Expo 2020 is nothing less than putting an Emirati into the space or realizing the dream of the Hope-Probe as the first Arab satellite getting into its orbit.”, added the bright-eyed Mazen.

Mohammed concluded with pride, “The world had realized the power of UAE’s vision and ability of an Emirati to accomplish the impossible and foster the spirit of optimism.”

Enjoying their day, they visited various breathtaking pavilions from different countries of the world and rated this experience as once in a lifetime creating golden and unforgettable memories.

About NMC Health

NMC is one of the leading private healthcare operators in the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") with an international network of multi-specialty inpatient and outpatient clinics and hospitals, specialised maternity and fertility clinics, and long-term care homes across nineteen countries. NMC also ranks as one of the top two in-vitro fertilisation operators globally. The NMC Health Group is recognised as a leading provider of long-term medical care in the UAE through its subsidiary ProVita. NMC has a total capacity of 2,207 licensed beds across its network

NMC Health Plc was placed into administration by the High Court of Justice, Business and Property Courts of England and Wales on 9 April 2020 and Richard Fleming, Mark Firmin and Ben Cairns of Alvarez & Marsal Europe LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators. On 27 September 2020 a number of the entities of the NMC Healthcare Ltd were placed into administration under Abu Dhabi Global Market Regulations. Richard Fleming and Ben Cairns were appointed as Joint Administrators. For full information regarding these appointments please redirect to this web page: https://nmc.ae/

