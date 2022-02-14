DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Honourable Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Hon Kamina Johnson Smith and Director of Tourism, Donovan White will lead the delegation for the National Day celebration. “This is the highlight week of Jamaica’s participation in the World Expo” said Essie Gardner, Commissioner General for the Jamaica Pavilion. “Several ministries, departments and agencies have collaborated to bring together a cohesive programme which we feel sure will leave a lasting and positive impression.”

The celebrations on 18th February will begin with a flag raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in the Al Wasl Dome, the centre piece of Expo 2020 Dubai. This will be followed by a cultural performance coordinated by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (MCGES), including a public concert within the Al Wasl Dome.

In an exciting initiative, the first ever Global Tourism Resilience Day is set to be launched at Expo 2020 Dubai on 17 February by Minister Bartlett. The launch will highlight the need for the travel industry to focus on preparedness, crisis management, recovery and on-going resilience. International and regional speakers will also share ideas on investment that leads to resilience. Minister Bartlett will also sign some MoUs regarding investment opportunities in Jamaica during the national week celebrations.

The Jamaica National Day celebration is part of a six-day line up from February 14 – 19 featuring events and immersive experiences that will highlight the island’s incredible culture, business opportunities and exposure to various tourism products and offerings. Jamaica’s Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, Under Secretary for Multilateral Affairs and President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) Diane Edwards are among the Jamaican delegates who will be present.

Attendees will witness cultural performances, bi-lateral meetings, business forums, exhibits and concerts. Expo Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy authentic Jamaican cuisine to include Jerk Chicken and Ackee and Saltfish (Jamaica’s National Dish) while interacting with a well-known Jamaican chef.

Each participating country is recognized and celebrated with a National or Honour Day at the ongoing World Expo in Dubai. The concept is to ‘Party with the world,’ as Expo promises unforgettable National Days for all 192 participating countries

