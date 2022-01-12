DUBAI, UAE : The creators of the futuristic Metahero project are building again. Announcing the upcoming launch of Everdome.io, a hyper-realistic metaverse project that will incorporate Metahero’s scanning technology into a metaverse like no other.

Through their revolutionary technological capacity Everdome aims to create the most hyper-realistic verse that will bring brands and people together - all with the intent of building the highest quality web3 experience.

Everdome will be the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse. People, brands, and organizations that are looking to showcase themselves, their brands, or their products in the highest quality will make Everdome the place where they can truly demonstrate their experience.

“The future of the internet will be a full exploration of our senses, and more of a destination than just a tool as it is now. With this mentality our team has set out to provide an opportunity for everyone who is interested in a very real-to-life version of the metaverse.” states Rob Gryn, CEO and Founder of Everdome & Metahero.

Everdome - The Dome(s)

As part of the ecosystem involving Metahero, and WDW, Everdome will act as the destination for Metahero/WDW’s ultra-HD avatars and real-world scanned objects. Everdome will provide a destination for Metahero’s remarkable tech to live, interact and flourish. Taking Metahero from the gateway into the metaverse, together with Everdome, to a fully ubiquitous web3 experience - to the point where, when you take off your VR headset you won’t be able to tell what’s real and what’s not.

Everdome will be offering space in their HQ dome as the central dome to the establishment on Mars. Additionally, communities that are interested in settling their own dome will have the opportunity to provide a branded and specialized dome around their communities needs.

Everdome Offering

As referred to as their ‘Dome-estate’ offering, Everdome will provide a place for for individuals, companies, brands, communities, and anyone interested in the metaverse a very real-to-life web experience to buy/sell land, rent property, build store fronts and even run marketplaces to existing and new audiences.

The #Metaverse Market

The metaverse is on fire right now. With Facebook changing to Meta, Microsoft investing millions, to the market up-tick in companies like Roblox, Nvidia, and Decentraland - it’s quite obvious that the market is ready for this new immersive change in the experience of the internet.

“How” the metaverse will be built is on everyone’s mind. Which means the logical progression from “if” the metaverse will be built has been surpassed.

“The metaverse is a game changing paradigm shift in the way businesses, consumers, governments and organizations will interact with their stakeholders and each other. Metahero is at the forefront of leveraging this innovative new technology to deliver even more profound experiences. We are all at the beginning of this exciting journey and want others to share in its unlimited possibilities,” said Bally Singh, Chief Marketing Officer for Metahero.

Markets that have already entered, or show massive upside with a presence in the metaverse are many - but early adopters look to purchase land in order to be prepared for the masses that fall into a few categories.

NFT/Product Marketplace

Digital Advertising

Gaming/In-game Markets

VR/AR

Everdome Pre-sale & Launch

The initial number of tokens will be 100B Everdome with various locking mechanisms in place to limit pump and dump schemes.

In January, the Everdome token will hold their private pre-sale exclusively available for HERO (Metahero’s token) holders, followed by a second pre-sale on Tenset Gems Platforms. Those who met the Everdome pre-sale rules (holding HERO) or holding a Tenset TGLP subscription will have the opportunity to participate.

In February, Everdome will launch publicly. Funds raised during the private pre-sale will be partially added to their launch liquidity pool.

