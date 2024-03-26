UAE: In a heartwarming display of inclusivity and compassion, Zulekha Hospital and Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services came together to host a special iftar and award ceremony for specially abled individuals who they call “True Heroes”, along with their families and mentors this Ramadan. This initiative underscores both organizations' commitment to supporting and empowering individuals with special needs, fostering an environment of acceptance and understanding. Founder and Chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group, Dr. Zulekha Daud and Her Excellency Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director General at Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services were present on the occasion to honor the participants.

On this occasion 33 bright minds were rewarded as “True Heroes” for their exclusive talents, courage and self-reliance, in presence of their parents and caregivers. The gathering brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and diversity in our communities. The collaboration between Zulekha Hospital and Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services reflects a shared vision of creating a more inclusive society where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive and contribute positively. Through this event, the organizations seek to raise awareness about the challenges faced by specially-abled individuals and advocate for their rights and well-being.

Her Excellency Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, emphasized the importance of collaboration between the SCHS and the hospital, shedding light on issues affecting people with disabilities, and raising awareness about their rights, hoping for continued encouragement from organizations in the future for the benefit of society. She added, "By coming together and celebrating diversity, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate society where everyone feels valued and respected."

"We are delighted to partner with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services to host this meaningful iftar gathering for specially-abled individuals on World Down Syndrome Day," said Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group. "In line with our commitment to serving the community, we believe in appreciating, creating inclusive spaces and promoting the progress and dignity of all individuals. It is heart-warming to see their talents. I wish them each the very best."

The iftar event also featured a range of activities tailored to the needs and interests of the participants, providing them with a memorable and enriching experience. It offered an opportunity for attendees to connect, share stories, and build meaningful relationships in a supportive and welcoming environment. Through such initiatives, Zulekha Hospital, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and supporting partner Masafi are dedicated to fostering a culture of inclusivity, empathy, and progress for all.

About Zulekha Healthcare Group:

https://www.zulekhahospitals.com/

Zulekha Healthcare Group is among the forerunners in UAE healthcare for over 30 years now. Today the Zulekha Healthcare group includes two multidisciplinary hospitals in the UAE in Dubai and Sharjah, providing specialised treatments and services in over 30 disciplines. The Group also has medical centres, a medical examination center for residency, and pharmacies spread in the region. Zulekha Hospital has received extensive recognition for its commitment towards quality care and sustainable business practices, such as Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, Dubai Quality Award, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award, underling a commitment to providing high quality healthcare to patients and society at large.

About Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services:

https://www.schs.ae/en

Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services is a renowned organization dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities and special needs. Through a range of programs and initiatives, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services works tirelessly to enhance the quality of life for people with diverse abilities and promote their full inclusion in society.